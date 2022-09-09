iPhone 13, iPhone 12 prices slashed after iPhone 14 launch; Know new prices here

The Apple iPhone 14 has been priced in India at Rs 79,900, which is the same price at which the iPhone 13 was launched last year. With the iPhone 14 now launched, Apple has slashed the prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 in India.

Apple launched its iPhone 14 series on September 7, during the company’s Far Out event, where it also launched the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new second-generation AirPods Pro. The pricing of the Apple iPhone 14 in India is Rs 79,900, the same amount as the iPhone 13's debut price was. Apple has officially released the iPhone 14, and as a result, has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 in India and discontinued the iPhone 11.

The base 128GB storage model of the iPhone 13 from last year is currently available in India for Rs 69,900. You may be able to get the iPhone 13 for much cheaper during the upcoming Flipkart and Amazon festive sales next week.

Over its retail price of Rs 79,900, the iPhone 13 has received a reduction of Rs 10,000. Users may use the trade-in feature on Apple's official website to further lower the price.

Also Read | iPhone 14 has SOS satellite connectivity feature; Will it be available in India?

On the other side, the price of the iPhone 12 has dropped to Rs 59,990 from Rs 79,900, a savings of approximately Rs 20,000. The price of the iPhone 12 is lower on Amazon, and you can anticipate discounts during the upcoming Flipkart and Amazon sales. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini have both been dropped by Apple. The iPhone 14 series is Apple's first without a "Mini" model. The business has instead introduced an iPhone 14 Plus with a bigger screen.

Also Read | iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity; price starts from $799

The Apple iPhone 14 series, which has several new features, was unveiled last night at the company's Far Out event. The iPhone 14 Plus is a brand-new model with the same specifications as the standard iPhone 14, but a larger 6.7-inch display. The "Mini" iPhone that we saw with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series has been replaced with the iPhone 14 Plus.

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a significant redesign. The notch is now gone from the most premium iPhone models, which now have a pill-shaped hole punch that Apple refers to as a Dynamic Island.

Also Read | Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States