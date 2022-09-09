iPhone 14 has SOS satellite connectivity feature; Will it be available in India?

Apple says that your iPhone will try to connect you via satellite in case you are trying to contact from area outside the range of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The feature will be available with an iOS 16 software update coming in November 2022.

Apple has finally zeroed down on its partner company for the much-talked about emergency satellite connectivity feature in the newly launched iPhone 14 series. In order to enable iPhone 14 users to send messages from locations that might not have cellular network coverage, the business, according to media reports, has partnered with Globalstar for satellite connectivity.

According to reports, Globalstar will still need to acquire more financing to build and deploy the satellites, despite Apple covering 95% of the approved Capex for them. According to Apple, if you try to call someone from a location that is not covered by cellular or Wi-Fi service, your iPhone will attempt to connect with them through satellite. In November 2022, the iOS 16 software update will have the capability.

Also Read | Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States

Although the corporation has officially verified the functionality for the US and Canada, when it comes to the Indian market, things might become a bit complicated. Apple could need to make a stronger push to get India's satellite connection. This is due to a ban on satellite phones in India. To implement the function, the corporation could need a number of government clearances, including a NOC from the telecom department.

Although the corporation has officially verified the functionality for the US and Canada, when it comes to the Indian market, things might become a bit complicated. Apple could need to make a stronger push to get India's satellite connection. This is due to a ban on satellite phones in India. To implement the function, the corporation could need a number of government clearances, including a NOC from the telecom department.

Also Read | iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity; price starts from $799

Satellite phones in India are allowed with specific permission from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India or as provisioned by M/s BSNL in accordance with license granted to M/s BSNL for provision and operation of satellite based service using Gateway installed in India.

Apple revealed its new iPhone 14 series on September 7. Four models of the next-generation iPhone 14 are available: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The expanded lineup includes auto collision detection and Emergency SOS satellite connection.

Also Read | Apple Watch Ultra launched for athletes, priced at $799 with upto 60 hours battery life