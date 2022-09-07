Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity; price starts from $799

    iPhone 14 gets the A15 Bionic with 5-core GPU and 6-core CPU, improved 12MP dual cameras on the rear and a selfie camera with autofocus. iPhone 14 series supports satellite SOS connectivity as widely rumoured. You can send text and live location without cellular connection. It will be available in the US and Canada from November.

    iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity price starts from USD 799 details here gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 11:59 PM IST

    The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1 inch screen just like te iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Plus (not Max) comes with a larger 6.7-inches screen (borrowed from the Max model). Both these models come with all day battery life and an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic chipset.

    This time around, Apple is including a 5-core GPU in the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 has an OLED screen with five colour choices, a 1200nits maximum brightness, and compatibility for Dolby Vision. The Apple A15 Bionic SoC powers the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which both come with a "incredible new" camera system, longer battery life, and other features.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Ultra launched for athletes, priced at $799 with upto 60 hours battery life

    Satellite connectivity: For network, smartphones often link to cell towers, however this is not always the case. As a result, Apple will now rely on satellites and provide support for iPhones. To utilise the technology, you must be outside. A new software update for the iPhone will make it easier for the 14 series to stay connected to a satellite while it is in motion.

    Apple is building this technology to make it accessible to people in areas where network can be hard to find. Apple is going to offer this feature to iPhone 14 users for free, but only for 2 years. It will be available in November this year.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods Pro with new H2 chip launched, to be available from September 23

    Camera quality: The 12MP+12MP system is still there in the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 cameras, but Apple claims it is employing a larger sensor for the primary 12MP camera and an upgraded 12MP front-facing camera. Additionally, it promises increased low-light performance. Also gaining autofocus is the front camera. According to Apple, the software has significantly improved the low-light performance on all three cameras this time.

    New video mode: Apple is also enhancing the iPhone 14's video quality. A new Action Mode has been added to increase the video's stability. Apple has added a new feature to improve the stabilisation while shooting videos called the action mode. It can shoot in Dolby Vision quality.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 announced; From crash detection to focusing on women's health, know it all

    No SIM slot: Apple is removing the traditional SIM slot on the iPhones for the US market. It will support eSIM on both the SIMs. But globally, iPhones will have the SIM slot.

    Price and availability: Apple says it is selling the iPhone 14 at the same price ($799) but with improved features. iPhone 14 Plus to sell for $899. Available from October 7, pre-orders from later this month.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
