iOS 16 launched at WWDC 2022; Is your phone compatible with latest update?

Apple is well-known for providing the most recent software update to the majority of iPhones. So, if you have an older iPhone, you don't have to worry about whether or not it will receive the latest update. In the past, the business has provided the most recent iOS version to phones that are five or six years old, which is still a faraway dream for Android users.

Apple officially showed off the newest iteration of iOS software for iPhones at WWDC presentation. The business has announced that iOS 16 will be available for the iPhone 8 and subsequent models. Some of the primary features of the new iOS software include the ability to modify and unsend iMessages that have already been sent to an individual.

Apple is well-known for providing the most recent software update to the majority of iPhones. So, if you have an older iPhone, you don't have to worry about whether or not it will receive the latest update. In the past, the business has provided the most recent iOS version to phones that are five or six years old, which is still a faraway dream for Android users.

The following is a complete list of iPhones that are eligible for the iOS 16 upgrade.

iPhone 8 series

iPhone X

iPhone XR, XS & XS Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2020 & iPhone SE 2022

Also Read | iOS 16 announced at Apple WWDC 2022: Know all latest features you will be getting

The iOS 16 eligibility list reveals that Apple has discontinued support for the iPhone 7 series, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE (2016). These phones are now running iOS 15, which was released last year.

The iOS 16 developer preview is now available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com, and a public beta will be available to iOS users in July at beta.apple.com.

People will also have complete control over their phone's Lock Screen, and Apple claims that users will be able to alter a variety of design aspects for a more personalised experience and feel. It will also have a new iCloud Shared Photo Library area to help customers share a collection of photographs with family members. Apple Pay will also get a new "Pay Later" function, and users will be able to divide a bill into four equal instalments without incurring any additional fees.

Also Read | iOS 16, macOS 13 and more: Here's what is expected at Apple WWDC 2022 keynote