Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iOS 16 launched at WWDC 2022; Is your phone compatible with latest update?

    Apple is well-known for providing the most recent software update to the majority of iPhones. So, if you have an older iPhone, you don't have to worry about whether or not it will receive the latest update. In the past, the business has provided the most recent iOS version to phones that are five or six years old, which is still a faraway dream for Android users.

    iOS 16 launched at Apple WWDC 2022 Is your phone compatible with latest update gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    Apple officially showed off the newest iteration of iOS software for iPhones at WWDC presentation. The business has announced that iOS 16 will be available for the iPhone 8 and subsequent models. Some of the primary features of the new iOS software include the ability to modify and unsend iMessages that have already been sent to an individual.

    Apple is well-known for providing the most recent software update to the majority of iPhones. So, if you have an older iPhone, you don't have to worry about whether or not it will receive the latest update. In the past, the business has provided the most recent iOS version to phones that are five or six years old, which is still a faraway dream for Android users.

    The following is a complete list of iPhones that are eligible for the iOS 16 upgrade.

    • iPhone 8 series
    • iPhone X
    • iPhone XR, XS & XS Max
    • iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max
    • iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max
    • iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max
    • iPhone SE 2020 & iPhone SE 2022

    Also Read | iOS 16 announced at Apple WWDC 2022: Know all latest features you will be getting

    The iOS 16 eligibility list reveals that Apple has discontinued support for the iPhone 7 series, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE (2016). These phones are now running iOS 15, which was released last year.

    The iOS 16 developer preview is now available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com, and a public beta will be available to iOS users in July at beta.apple.com.

    People will also have complete control over their phone's Lock Screen, and Apple claims that users will be able to alter a variety of design aspects for a more personalised experience and feel. It will also have a new iCloud Shared Photo Library area to help customers share a collection of photographs with family members. Apple Pay will also get a new "Pay Later" function, and users will be able to divide a bill into four equal instalments without incurring any additional fees.

    Also Read | iOS 16, macOS 13 and more: Here's what is expected at Apple WWDC 2022 keynote

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 things about MacBook Air with M2 chip launched at Apple WWDC 2022 gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: MacBook Air with M2 chip launched; 5 things you need to know

    Apple WWDC 2022 New MacBook Air to come in Gold silver and space grey report gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: New MacBook Air to come in Gold, silver and space grey?

    Apple AR VR headset likely to feature content created by Hollywood directors Report gcw

    Apple's AR/VR headset likely to feature content created by Hollywood directors: Report

    Moto G82 5G to release on June 7 5 things you should know about it gcw

    Moto G82 5G to release on June 7: 5 things you should know about it

    Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have a built in camera Here s what we know gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have a built-in camera? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    No time for exercise? Check out some natural remedies to lose weight RBA

    No time for exercise? Check out some natural remedies to lose weight

    NBA national basketball association: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder exit-krn

    NBA: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder's exit

    5 things about MacBook Air with M2 chip launched at Apple WWDC 2022 gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: MacBook Air with M2 chip launched; 5 things you need to know

    NBA national basketball association: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season-krn

    NBA: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season

    Prophet controversy: Delhi Police gives security to Nupur Sharma, her family snt

    Prophet controversy: Delhi Police gives security to Nupur Sharma, her family

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon