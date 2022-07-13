Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honor X40i launched; know specifications, availability, other details here

    According to Honor, the X40i has smart storage extension technology that enables it to utilise up to 5GB of storage as RAM for faster operations.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 2:04 PM IST

    The Honor X40i was introduced on Wednesday in China. The smartphone, which replaces the Honor X30i, has a 6.7-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. According to Honor, the X40i has smart storage extension technology that enables it to utilise up to 5GB of storage as RAM for faster operations. A 50-megapixel main camera sensor is part of the dual back camera arrangement. The phone has a 40W quick charging 4,000mAh battery.

    About the price and availability of Honor X40i
    The Honor X40i costs CNY 1,599 (about Rs. 19,000) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 21,350) for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 23,700) for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Four colour options are available at launch: Black, Green, Rose, and Silver. According to the company website, the smartphone is offered for purchase and will begin arriving on July 22.

    About the specifications of Honor X40i
    The Honor X40i is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1 and has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixel) LTPS LCD. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone includes smart storage expansion technology, which allows it to borrow up to 5GB of storage and use it as RAM for faster, stutter-free performance.

    The Honor X40i has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel depth-of-field camera, and an f/2.4 aperture lens. The camera has an LED flash and is said to have a 10x digital zoom. A front-facing 8-megapixel sensor is paired with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

    The Honor X40i has a storage capacity of up to 256GB. The smartphone's connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include a fingerprint sensor on the side, a light sensor, and a gravity sensor. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery and supports 40W fast charging. It has dimensions of 162.9x74.5x7.43mm and weighs 175g.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 2:04 PM IST
