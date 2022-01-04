Honor's first foldable smartphone 'Magic V’ to launch on January 10; Read details

The next phone will have a triple-camera setup on the back, with the camera sensors positioned vertically, according to the teaser image.

Honor has announced that its first foldable smartphone, the 'Honor Magic V,' would be officially unveiled on January 10 in its native market of China. The next phone will have a triple-camera setup on the back, with the camera sensors positioned vertically, according to the teaser image. According to GSMArena, the Honor Magic V will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and will ship with Android 12 pre-installed.

The vast internal display features a punch-hole cutout in the top right corner, while the exterior cover display includes a camera centred in the punch hole. The Magic V's front display has a refresh rate of 90Hz, and the inner screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

According to The Elec, it might include an 8.03-inch folding inside display and a 6.45-inch exterior screen, similar to Samsung's Z Fold smartphones. According to sources, when it comes next year in January, the Honor Magic V will be the first foldable smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. When it is released, the price of this foldable phone is estimated to be CNY 10,000. (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh).

Honor CEO Zhao recently announced that the Magic V foldable smartphone has the company's self-developed proprietary hinge technology, which is believed to be the thinnest in the industry. Foldable cellphones are becoming increasingly popular. According to techARC, foldable smartphones will have a tremendous 638 per cent increase in sales in India in 2021, with sales reaching a record three lakh units in 2022.

Following in the footsteps of Samsung, OPPO has unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the 'Find N,' which includes a triple-camera on the back, selfie cameras on both the inner and outer displays, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, and up to 12GB RAM.

