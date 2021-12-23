Honor officially teases 'Magic V' as company's first foldable smartphone

Though the firm has not yet specified a specific launch date, media rumours indicate that it will be available in 2022.

Honor, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has teased the release of its first foldable smartphone, the Honor MagicV. Though the firm has not yet specified a specific launch date, media rumours indicate that it will be available in 2022. The corporation shared its first photograph on Weibo and Twitter. "Unfold all of your potential. The #HONORMagicV is HONOR's first foldable flagship phone," it was announced on Twitter.

According to the Weibo tweet, the "folding flagship will be introduced." The company posted a teaser that shows the hinge of the foldable smartphone. The illustration does not specify if the hinge is a book-like hinge or a clamshell fold design. Honor Magic V is also seen with flat borders. The corporation has not provided any more information.

According to The Elec, it may include an 8.03-inch folding inner display and a 6.45-inch outside screen, similar to Samsung's Z Fold smartphones. As per reports, the Honor Magic V will be the first foldable smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC when it launches next year in January. The pricing of this foldable phone is expected to be CNY 10,000 upon launch (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh).

Foldable cellphones are becoming increasingly popular. According to techARC, foldable smartphones will have a 638 percent increase in sales in India in 2021, with sales reaching a record 3 lakh units in 2022. Following Samsung, Chinese firm OPPO has introduced its first foldable smartphone, the 'Find N,' which features a triple-camera at the back, selfie cams on both the inner and outer screens, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, and up to 12GB RAM. The brand has not yet announced availability or pricing in India.