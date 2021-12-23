  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honor officially teases 'Magic V' as company's first foldable smartphone

    Though the firm has not yet specified a specific launch date, media rumours indicate that it will be available in 2022.

    Honor officially teases Magic V as companys first foldable smartphone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 4:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Honor, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has teased the release of its first foldable smartphone, the Honor MagicV. Though the firm has not yet specified a specific launch date, media rumours indicate that it will be available in 2022. The corporation shared its first photograph on Weibo and Twitter. "Unfold all of your potential. The #HONORMagicV is HONOR's first foldable flagship phone," it was announced on Twitter.

    According to the Weibo tweet, the "folding flagship will be introduced." The company posted a teaser that shows the hinge of the foldable smartphone. The illustration does not specify if the hinge is a book-like hinge or a clamshell fold design. Honor Magic V is also seen with flat borders. The corporation has not provided any more information.

    According to The Elec, it may include an 8.03-inch folding inner display and a 6.45-inch outside screen, similar to Samsung's Z Fold smartphones. As per reports, the Honor Magic V will be the first foldable smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC when it launches next year in January. The pricing of this foldable phone is expected to be CNY 10,000 upon launch (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh).

    Also Read | Oppo launches its first foldable smartphone 'Find N'; know all about features, specs and more

    Foldable cellphones are becoming increasingly popular. According to techARC, foldable smartphones will have a 638 percent increase in sales in India in 2021, with sales reaching a record 3 lakh units in 2022. Following Samsung, Chinese firm OPPO has introduced its first foldable smartphone, the 'Find N,' which features a triple-camera at the back, selfie cams on both the inner and outer screens, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, and up to 12GB RAM. The brand has not yet announced availability or pricing in India.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to launch on January 6 in India Heres all about it gcw

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to launch on January 6 in India; Here's all about it

    Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate to go on sale from December 26 From price to specs know it all gcw

    Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate to go on sale from December 26; From price to specs, know it all

    OnePlus Pro 10 smartphone to launch in January 2022 all about it gcw

    OnePlus Pro 10 smartphone to launch in January 2022; all about it

    iPhone 14 to come up with 48 megapixel camera support 8K video recording Details inside gcw

    iPhone 14 to come up with 48-megapixel camera, support 8K video recording? Details inside

    Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India Details inside gcw

    Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India? Details inside

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ropes in Tom Moody as head coach; Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join support staff-ayh

    IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad ropes in Tom Moody as head coach; Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join support staff

    Having trouble balancing health and work-life Here is some advice for women

    Having trouble balancing health and work-life? Here is some advice for women

    Relief to airlines: Karnataka government slashes tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel from January 1-dnm

    Relief to airlines: Karnataka government slashes tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel from January 1

    Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know RCB

    Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon