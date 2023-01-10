Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 under Rs 50,000? Here's how to buy latest Apple smartphone

    The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. Here's how you can buy the smartphone under Rs 50,000.

    iPhone 14 under Rs 50000 Here is how to buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at a reduced price on Flipkart. The beginning price of the Apple iPhone 14 when it was released last year was Rs 79,900. In the Apple iPhone 14 series, which also includes the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 14 is the entry-level model.

    Due to similarities with its predecessor, the Apple iPhone 13, and the significant price difference between the two versions, the Apple iPhone 14, although being one of the current top Apple iPhone models, failed to generate excitement among consumers. Only a few people will be able to differentiate between the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13, which are nearly identical.

    The Apple iPhone 14 is presently available from Flipkart for just Rs 46,990 after a Rs 32,901 reduction. The Apple iPhone 13 is currently retailing for Rs 69,900 on Apple's official website.

    After a discount of Rs 5,901, the price of the Apple iPhone 14 is presently Rs 73,990 on Flipkart. The price of the smartphone is further reduced to Rs 69,900 by offering purchasers an additional Rs 4,000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, and credit card EMI purchases. In addition, Flipkart is giving up to 23,000 off when you trade in an old smartphone, lowering the cost of the Apple iPhone 14 to Rs 46,990.

    This indicates that the Apple iPhone 14 is now offered at Flipkart for Rs 46,990 after all bank incentives and discounts, a Rs 32,901 savings.

    Similar to the Apple iPhone 13, but with additional cores, the Apple iPhone 14 runs on the same processor. The front of the device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a notch resembling that of the iPhone 13 and a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. The phone has a dual camera arrangement with 12MP sensors on the back.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
