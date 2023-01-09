Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme 10 4G smartphone launched in India; Why you should buy it?

    Realme has launched the Realme 10 4G in India, days after its biggest domestic rival Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 12 5G series in the country. The Realme 10 4G sits alongside the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus late last year.

    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    Realme recently debuted its 10 Pro series smartphones in India; on Monday, the company revealed the arrival of the Realme 10 4G smartphone. The recently released phone has a 50MP primary camera, an AMOLED display, and a huge 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC rapid charging capabilities. The new gadget is a part of a campaign by businesses to maintain their focus on 4G devices despite the prevalence of 5G phones.

    FEATURES
    The 6.4-inch AMOLED display on the Realme 10 4G has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. On top of the display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides protection. A MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage power the smartphone.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date CONFIRMED; Know all details here

    CAMERA
    A 50MP primary camera, a 2MP black-and-white camera, and an LED flash are all included in the Realme 10's dual back camera arrangement. Additionally, the gadget has a 16MP front-facing camera for video chats and selfies.

    SPECS & UNDER THE HOOD
    The smartphone has a 5,000mAH battery with 33W rapid charging as its power source. In 28 minutes, the 5000mAh battery will charge from 0% to 50%. Realme UI 3.0, an Android 12-based skin, is preinstalled on the smartphone out of the box, and Android 13 should be available soon. A dedicated 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-Res audio is also included with the Realme 10 4G. Its 7.95mm thickness and 178 gramme weight make it simple to operate in one hand.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro specs leaked, likely to feature A17 Bionic chip & more; Here's what we know

    PRICE & COLOURS
    The starting pricing for the Realme 10 4G in India is Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB device. The smartphone manufacturer has also disclosed a Rs 1,000 introductory discount for the 4GB variant. Beginning on January 15, the gadget will be accessible in India through the Flipkart and Realme stores in the colour options Clash White and Rush Black.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G update: OnePlus confirms no 'Pro' version to be released

