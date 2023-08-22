Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why Apple Watch may not be healthy for you

    Apple Watch is extremely popular for its health-centric features but the device has some of its own health concerns. A recent study discovered that 95 percent of the wristbands were contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria.

    Here is why Apple Watch may not be healthy for you gcw
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    The Apple Watch and Fitbit wristband are breeding grounds for dangerous germs linked to fever, diarrhoea, and impaired immune systems, according to a new study. Nearly all Apple Watches and Fitbits are coated in hazardous germs, according to a study that was just published in the scientific journal Advances in Infectious Diseases.

    In order to determine if the kind of wristband material and bacterial build-up are related, researchers from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in the US examined wristbands made of plastic, rubber, fabric, leather, and metal (gold and silver). They found that 95% of the wristbands had bacterial contamination that might have been dangerous.

    In particular, 85% had the staph-causing Staphylococcus spp, 60% had the bacterium E. coli, and 30% had the possibly fatal Pseudomonas spp. According to the study, the gym-goer had the highest bacteria counts for staph infections, which can result in sepsis or even death. This highlights the need to sanitise wristbands after working out.

    The texture of the wristband material was the best predictor, even though activity levels were linked to bacterial development. The study revealed that metal wristbands, particularly gold and silver, had little to no germs whereas plastic and rubber wristbands had greater bacteria levels.

    According to the researchers, plastic and rubber wristbands provide an ideal environment for germs to congregate because their porous and static surfaces attract and allow bacterial growth.

    When the watches were worn by different genders, there was no discernible difference. According to senior author Nwadiuto Esiobu, PhD, "the quantity and taxonomy of bacteria we found on the wristbands show that there is a need for routine sanitation of these surfaces."

    "Even at relatively low numbers, these pathogens are of public health significance," he continued. He also made the point that healthcare professionals who often go to the gym should exercise extra caution when it comes to sanitising their timepieces to prevent potentially infecting vulnerable patients.

