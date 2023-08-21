Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme GT 5 to launch on August 28, may feature 240W charging support

    Realme GT 5 has been confirmed to launch on August 28 in China. The Realme GT 5 is already teased to run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 24GB RAM. 
     

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 7:07 PM IST

    Realme GT 5 is likely to be its next flagship smartphone in the market and the company is launching the new device in China on August 28 as per the latest social media posts. With its alleged 240W charging capabilities, the quickest on a smartphone to date, the new handset from Realme, which has released many models under the GT series, may steal the show.

    As a flagship gadget, the GT 5 is anticipated to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and up to 24GB of RAM. The Realme GT 5 model, which was announced at the MWC earlier this year but never reached markets like India, is supposed to be the replacement for the Realme GT 3 model.

    The Realme GT 5 event in China will begin at 11:30 AM IST on August 28. The teasers have made a lasting impact due to the enticing curve design anticipated to be included in the phone's feature set this year. The GT 5 should have an OLED display with a fast refresh rate panel and additional protection, similar to its predecessor.

    The smartphone is anticipated to include a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. Although the remaining features are yet unknown, anticipate Realme to deliver a powerful gadget.

    Realme may offer two versions of the GT 5 on the market: one has a 4,600mAh battery and 240W wired charging, while the other has a 5,200mAh battery and supports 150W charging. The Realme GT 5 competes directly with models from Oppo Find X6 family, Xiaomi 13 series, and OnePlus 11 5G. The Realme GT 5 is a component of Realme's five-year market presence.

