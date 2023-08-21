Elon Musk's X may compete with LinkedIn, likely to allow users look for jobs: Report

X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon let people search for jobs. The move might be looked at as Twitter's attempt to compete with LinkedIn. Last month, Twitter made headlines for allowing companies to list job openings.

Elon Musk has long talked about building a "everything app" dubbed X that would serve as a one-stop shop for all of the customers' demands. The concept is being likened to China's WeChat programme, which allows users to do a number of things including make payments and reserve theatre tickets. According to recent rumours, Twitter, which has been a microblogging platform since its creation, is gradually evolving into X and may soon allow users to do online job searches.

X may soon enable its members to do online job posting searches in what appears to be an effort to compete with job-search websites like LinkedIn and Naukri.com. It was announced around a month ago that businesses using the platform that have been vetted will be able to post job listings. Organisations will reportedly be able to publish up to five available positions, according to another report.

According to a report, Twitter users will soon have access to a job-search function that would allow them to look for employment on the site. The handle XHiring has already begun publishing job postings, according to the Twitter news feed X Daily. These listings can currently only be seen online and in the US.

Meanwhile, Musk on Sunday said that there were no great “social networks" right now, but he was committed to creating “at least one". “The sad truth is that there are no great ‘social networks’ right now." “We may fail, as so many have predicted, but we will try our best to make there be at least one," he tweeted.

