    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro vs Redmi K60 Ultra: Comparing camera, display, battery & more

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro vs Redmi K60 Ultra: They are probably the first phones in the world to ship with a staggering 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.Here's a detailed comparison in terms with battery, display, price and more. 

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro vs Redmi K60 Ultra Comparing camera display battery more gcw
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and Redmi K60 Ultra are two different phones but they have one common goal. The fact that they come with a mind-boggling 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage makes them likely the first smartphones in the world. Other conveniences include top-tier Qualcomm and MediaTek CPUs as well as incredibly quick charging.

    Display

    The Redmi K60 Ultra offers a max brightness of 2,600 nits on its 6.67-inch OLED display. The 6.74-inch AMOLED display on the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro features a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits. According to OnePlus, the Ace 2 Pro's screen will function even when wet.

    Processor

    The Dimensity 9200 Plus serves as the Redmi K60 Ultra's power source. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor powers the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. Both phones come with 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

    Cameras

    The Redmi K60 Ultra sports three cameras on the back: a 54MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a second 2MP macro camera. It sports a 20MP camera up front.

    On the rear of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, there are three cameras: a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a second 2MP macro camera. It sports a 16MP camera up front.

    Battery

    The 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi K60 Ultra supports 120W fast charging. The 5,000mAh battery of the OnePlus Ace 2 supports 150W fast charging.

    Prices

    The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro begins at CNY 2,999, which is about equivalent to Rs 34,600. This is for a model that has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The Ace 2 Pro from OnePlus comes with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Customers must pay CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 45,600) for it. Starting at CNY 2,599 (about Rs 29,550) for 12GB/256GB, the Redmi K60 Ultra goes all the way up to CNY 3,599 (approximately Rs 41,300) for 24GB/1TB.

