    The much-anticipated Google wristwatch has finally arrived. The launch of the Pixel Watch coincides with intense competition. However, how does it stack up against Apple's most recent model, the Apple Watch Series 8?

    Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8 Know which smartwatch is better gcw
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    The Pixel Watch is Google's official debut into the smartwatch industry. Customers have been waiting for an official Google wristwatch since Wear OS debuted in 2014, both for the hardware and the software.  After considerable rumour and a few brief sneak peek, the watch is now in its entirety. The launch of the Pixel Watch coincides with intense competition. The Apple Watch Series SE, Series 8, and Ultra are three new smartwatches announced by Apple that represent the eighth generation of wearables.

    Colour options: The Apple Watch Series 8 is available in two casings: aluminium in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, (PRODUCT) RED, and stainless steel in Graphite, Silver, and Gold. The Google Pixel Watch is made of Stainless Steel and is available in Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold.

    Battery: The Apple Watch Series 8 has an 18-hour lithium-ion battery (36 hours in Low Power mode) and takes 120 minutes to charge fully. The Google Pixel Watch has a 24-hour lithium-ion battery that takes around 80 minutes to fully charge.

    Size: The Apple Watch Series 8 measures 45mm or 41mm, whereas the Google Pixel Watch measures 41mm.

    Durability: The Apple Watch Series 8 has IP6X dust-resistant and water-resistant up to 50 meters. The Google Pixel Watch has a 5 atm.

    Sensors and features: The Apple Watch Series 8 includes GPS, altimeter, blood oxygen sensor, optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body temperature sensor, and high-G accelerometer, whereas the Google Pixel Watch includes Compass, altimeter, blood oxygen sensor, a multipurpose electrical sensor, optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body temperature sensor, and high-G accelerometer.

    Connectivity: The Apple Watch Series 8 includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE (GPS + Cellular model only), whereas the Google Pixel Watch includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, and UMTS2.

    Compatibility: The Apple Watch Series 8 connects to iPhones alone and is compatible with iPhone 8 or newer running iOS 16, but the Google Pixel Watch requires Android 8.0 or later.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
