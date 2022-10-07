Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pixel Watch: Google's first smartwatch with AMOLED display launched; know features, price & more

    First unveiled at the Google IO event in May, the latest Pixel Watch smartwatch is Google's answer to Apple's popular Apple Watch series that only works with iPhones. Google Pixel Watch runs on the WearOS 3.5 platform, powered by an Exynos chipset and other Google centric apps.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    Google Pixel Watch has been formally introduced, and we already knew what the Pixel wristwatch will look like. Google states that the Pixel Watch was designed to be your everyday companion that also functions as a smartphone on your wrist. It sports an AMOLED display with a thick bezel, which Google proudly displays. It is powered with an Exynos chipset and runs the WearOS operating system.

    The Pixel Watch casing is constructed of 80 percent recyclable materials, which Samsung and Apple are also using these days. The band features a soft-touch texture and fits the Pixel Watch well. It weighs 36 grammes without the band, making it comfortable to wear during the day and even while sleeping. Google's bands are carefully engineered to accommodate both small and big wrist sizes.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro announced; Know specs, price, pre-order details, other offers

    It is compatible with any Android phone running version 8.0 or later. Pixel Watch has an AMOLED display that enables Always-on display and has a pixel density of 320 ppi with a brightness of up to 1000 nits.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Plus sale to begin from October 7; Know price, specs, other details

    Pixel Watch runs WearOS 3.5, is powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC with 2GB RAM, and has 32GB internal storage for applications, watch faces, and other content. The Pixel Watch is controlled by a side button and a haptic crown. The Pixel Watch supports the majority of Google apps, and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and is water resistant to 5ATM. Google included the magnetic charging device in the box with the Pixel Watch.

    Google Pixel Watch is available in two variants: Wi-Fi only and LTE, with prices starting at $349 (about Rs 28,269) and $399 (approximately Rs 32,000). Pixel Watch will be available in some regions, but not in India for the time being.

    Also Read | Xiaomi launches 12T and 12T Pro; All you need to know about specs, price & more details

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
