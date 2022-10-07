Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock teased, likely to be launched in 2023

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    Google unveiled a slew of new products at its annual I/O event. The Pixel tablet is one of them, and it is a first for the firm. For the first time, Google revealed a wristwatch as well as the new Pixel 7 series. However, we will be looking at Google's newest tablet here.

    The Google Pixel tablet is powered by the company's in-house Tensor G2 engine, which also powers the recently released Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The device's UI is based on Google's Material You design, which was debuted with the Android 12 operating system.

    The Pixel Tablet "is designed with premium materials and finishes, as well as smooth, rounded corners that make it an unmistakable part of the Pixel family", the company goes on to say.

    In fact, the tablet features a nano-ceramic coating atop premium recycled aluminum construction. Google has introduced a charging dock for the Pixel Tablet, which basically turns the tablet into a smart screen. This way, the Pixel Tablet will always be fully charged when not in use. There’s also a charging speaker dock that was announced, which would allow to turn the Pixel Tablet into a fully functional voice assistant that can give you cooking instructions, or even play music for you. The dock should fix all of these issues and also possibly save you some money since it could very easily replace a smart speaker or a smart display.

    The rest of the information is presently unclear. Google has yet to announce whether this would be available in India. The Pixel 7 series was just announced in India, with prices starting at Rs 59,999. Those interested in purchasing the new 5G phone may do so right now on Flipkart.

