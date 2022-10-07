Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock teased, likely to be launched in 2023

Google unveiled a wide range of its Pixel products at its October event including the Pixel 7 phones, Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. The Google Pixel tablet is powered by the company's in-house Tensor G2 engine, which also powers the recently released Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

The Pixel Tablet "is designed with premium materials and finishes, as well as smooth, rounded corners that make it an unmistakable part of the Pixel family", the company goes on to say.

In fact, the tablet features a nano-ceramic coating atop premium recycled aluminum construction. Google has introduced a charging dock for the Pixel Tablet, which basically turns the tablet into a smart screen. This way, the Pixel Tablet will always be fully charged when not in use. There’s also a charging speaker dock that was announced, which would allow to turn the Pixel Tablet into a fully functional voice assistant that can give you cooking instructions, or even play music for you. The dock should fix all of these issues and also possibly save you some money since it could very easily replace a smart speaker or a smart display.

The rest of the information is presently unclear. Google has yet to announce whether this would be available in India. The Pixel 7 series was just announced in India, with prices starting at Rs 59,999. Those interested in purchasing the new 5G phone may do so right now on Flipkart.