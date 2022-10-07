Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro announced; Know specs, price, pre-order details, other offers

    Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro is coming to a slew of countries this year, including India, which has to be the biggest update from the event.  Pixel 7 series has two smartphones that run on Android 13, powered by Tensor G2 chipset and available with up to 12GB RAM on board.

    Google Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro announced Know specs price pre order details other offers
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India, in addition to other worldwide regions. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the successors to last year's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and they include Google's second-generation Tensor chipset, or Google Tensor G2, which offers a raft of upgrades to both smartphones. Google describes them as the "most secure and private Pixel phones yet compared to prior Pixel phones."

    Features of Pixel 7: The Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is equipped with the latest Google Tensor G2 processor and 8GB of RAM. The phone has a dual back camera arrangement with a primary 50-megapixel shooter and a secondary 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The Pixel 7 might include an 11-megapixel ultrawide selfie camera on the front.

    Features of Pixel 7 Pro: The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch LTPO display with QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate screen that changes between 10Hz and 120Hz depending on what you're doing with the phone. The Pixel 7 Pro likewise uses the Google Tensor G2 chipset, but it is combined with 12GB of RAM, which is believed to boost the device's performance. The Google Pixel 7 Pro sports a second camera on the rear.

    It has a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel main sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens in its triple rear camera configuration. The Pixel 7 Pro will have the same 11-megapixel selfie camera as the Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 Pro has a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery, but it also supports 30W fast charging and has a wireless charging option.

    The smartphone is believed to include a 4,270mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities. Google's Titan security processor is included in both Pixel 7 phones.

    Price: The Pixel 7 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 59,999. The Pixel 7 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 84,999.

    Pre-order and sale: Starting today, October 6, you may pre-order the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in India from October 13.

    Other offers: For a limited time, Google will give the Pixel 7 with a Rs 6,000 payback and the Pixel 7 Pro with a Rs 8,500 rebate. Flipkart will also deliver platform-specific incentives.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
