Google Pixel Watch is getting THIS Apple Watch feature for better user experience

Google announced that it’s rolling out Pixel Watch fall detection starting today. Like the Apple Watch feature of the same name launched in 2018, Google’s version also uses motion sensors and algorithms to determine if you’ve fallen and need help.

Many people now consider smartwatches to be essential devices, particularly those who want to monitor their health, get alerts, or make calls without pulling out their smartphones. One of the first smartwatches to include fall recognition, a crucial function that adds an extra measure of user safety, was the Apple Watch. Now, Google's newest wearable on the market, the Pixel Watch, is receiving the fall detection function.

It continued, "You can enable the function in the Watch Companion app's 'Updates' page or immediately on the Pixel Watch in the Personal Safety app." The tech behemoth added that thanks to its machine learning algorithms and "rigorous testing," Pixel watches can distinguish between a hard fall and engaging in "vigorous physical exercise."

"To reliably identify actual falls and minimise possible false alerts, we taught this process using a wide range of human and synthetic fall data and other motion patterns," it was noted.

The company further said: "If you experience a severe fall and are inactive for about 30 seconds, the watch will vibrate, sound an alert, and show a notice on the screen. By tapping "I'm OK" on your watch face to decline the notice, or "I collapsed & need assistance," you can instantly contact emergency services."

Users should also check out the Personal Safety software on their Pixel phones for additional safety features, which includes auto crash detection and emergency broadcast alerts. When they are experiencing a crisis or feel insecure, they can also use Emergency SOS on the Pixel Watch to notify first responders or their trustworthy contacts.

