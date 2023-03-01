Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme GT 3 with 240W fast charging and LED lighting launched; 4 reasons what makes it special

    The Realme GT 3 has been launched at MWC 2023, with premium features such as 240W charging, 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and more. Here are some reasons which makes the smartphone so special.

    Realme GT 3 with 240W fast charging and LED lighting launched 4 reasons what makes it special gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    The Realme GT 3 smartphone has been announced by the company at the world’s biggest tech show of the year, Mobile World Congress (MWC). It has 240W fast charging technology, a first for the sector. The new Realme device is aimed at people who need their smartphones to power as quickly as feasible. Here are some reasons which makes Realme GT 3 smartphone special.

    LED lighting at the back: Due to the LED strips on its back panel, the Nothing Phone (1) comes to mind when we look at the Realme GT 3's rectangular LED illumination at the rear. The smartphone's lighting system comes with 25 custom colours and it also serves as a notification LED for calls, messages, and more.

    Also Read | OnePlus CONFIRMS launch of its first foldable phone in 2023

    Battery and charging: The Realme GT 3 comes with support for 240W charging, which is one of its largest highlights and will help fill up the battery in no time. A 4,600mAh battery powers the gadget. According to the manufacturer, a 240W adapter can deliver a 50% charge in about 4 minutes.

    Additional features: For this phone, Realme chose a top-tier Qualcomm processor to give customers quick functionality. Additionally, the phone has a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System to keep it from overheating under pressure. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is included in the Realme GT 3. The smartphone also has HyperSmart Antenna Switching 2.0 technology, which covers all sides of the phone to improve network reception.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset

    Superb camera: The smartphone's rear is equipped with three cameras. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support is part of the back camera system, which allows for less shaky video recording. It is supported by a 2-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 1:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 2 to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset its confirmed gcw

    'Innovation, fuelled': Nothing Phone (2) to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset

    OnePlus CONFIRMS launch of its first foldable phone in 2023 here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus CONFIRMS launch of its first foldable phone in 2023

    Vivo V27 Vivo V27 Pro to launch in India today When where to watch event LIVE What you can expect gcw

    Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

    Bizarre device lets long-distance lovers kiss remotely from anywhere in the world; here's how it works snt

    Bizarre device lets long-distance lovers kiss remotely from anywhere in the world; here's how it works

    OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone debuts with Active CryoFlux cooling tech at MWC 2023 gcw

    OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone debuts with Active CryoFlux cooling tech at MWC 2023

    Recent Stories

    nba basketball After 3 years, Kobe Bryant family gets USD 28.9 million settlement in case over crash photos-ayh

    After 3 years, Kobe Bryant's family gets USD 28.9 million settlement in case over crash photos

    JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court to hear 75% eligibility criteria petition on April 6 - adt

    JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court to hear 75% eligibility criteria petition on April 6

    When is Holi? Why is it celebrated? Know puja timings and significance RBA

    When is Holi? Why is it celebrated? Know puja timings and significance

    Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani's, Dharmendra's house blast threat call by anonymous caller makes Mumbai Police alert vma

    Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani's, Dharmendra's house blast threat call by anonymous caller makes Mumbai Police alert

    Jack Dorsey introduces Twitter rival called Bluesky available on iOS App store as invite only app Details here gcw

    Jack Dorsey introduces Twitter rival called 'Bluesky', available on iOS App store; Details here

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon