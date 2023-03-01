Realme GT 3 with 240W fast charging and LED lighting launched; 4 reasons what makes it special

The Realme GT 3 has been launched at MWC 2023, with premium features such as 240W charging, 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and more. Here are some reasons which makes the smartphone so special.

The Realme GT 3 smartphone has been announced by the company at the world’s biggest tech show of the year, Mobile World Congress (MWC). It has 240W fast charging technology, a first for the sector. The new Realme device is aimed at people who need their smartphones to power as quickly as feasible. Here are some reasons which makes Realme GT 3 smartphone special.

LED lighting at the back: Due to the LED strips on its back panel, the Nothing Phone (1) comes to mind when we look at the Realme GT 3's rectangular LED illumination at the rear. The smartphone's lighting system comes with 25 custom colours and it also serves as a notification LED for calls, messages, and more.

Battery and charging: The Realme GT 3 comes with support for 240W charging, which is one of its largest highlights and will help fill up the battery in no time. A 4,600mAh battery powers the gadget. According to the manufacturer, a 240W adapter can deliver a 50% charge in about 4 minutes.

Additional features: For this phone, Realme chose a top-tier Qualcomm processor to give customers quick functionality. Additionally, the phone has a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System to keep it from overheating under pressure. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is included in the Realme GT 3. The smartphone also has HyperSmart Antenna Switching 2.0 technology, which covers all sides of the phone to improve network reception.

Superb camera: The smartphone's rear is equipped with three cameras. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support is part of the back camera system, which allows for less shaky video recording. It is supported by a 2-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.