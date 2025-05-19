synopsis

Pakistan faces diplomatic embarrassment as China gives Deputy PM Ishaq Dar a low-key reception with no red carpet or senior officials in Beijing.

In a diplomatic moment that has raised eyebrows, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Beijing on Monday to a surprisingly muted welcome — with no red carpet, no senior Chinese officials, and no ceremonial fanfare. The lukewarm reception from China — long touted by Islamabad as its “Iron Brother” — has triggered speculation over the state of relations between the two nations.

 

 

Dar landed in the Chinese capital for a three-day visit from May 19 to 21, during which he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and participate in a trilateral meeting involving Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Related Articles

How 'Haldi Ghati', 'Tropex' helped India deploy military rapidly for Operation Sindoor
How 'Haldi Ghati', 'Tropex' helped India deploy military rapidly for Operation Sindoor
Vlogger Jyoti Malhotra to Bizman Shahzad Wahab: Who are 10 Pakistani 'spies' in India's custody? See PICS
Vlogger Jyoti Malhotra to Bizman Shahzad Wahab: Who are 10 Pakistani 'spies' in India's custody? See PICS

Pakistan’s ‘Iron Brother’ Sends a Subtle Diplomatic Signal?

However, the optics of Dar’s arrival told a different story. Instead of the customary warm reception that often accompanies high-level visits from close allies, the Pakistani Deputy PM was received at the airport by low-ranking Chinese officials. The absence of any senior representation, not even a mid-level minister, and the missing red carpet appeared to be a symbolic snub.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan had earlier framed Dar’s visit as part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two countries to bolster the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.” A statement said the visit was on the invitation of Wang Yi and would include “in-depth discussions” on bilateral relations and the regional situation, particularly in the context of recent developments in South Asia.

Dar’s China visit comes at a critical juncture — just over a week after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to end a brief but intense four-day exchange of drone and missile strikes across the border. India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 dead. China had publicly welcomed the cessation of hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbors, calling it essential for regional peace.

The trilateral meeting between Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan, scheduled for May 20, is expected to focus on regional security, counter-terrorism, and trade. However, the lackluster reception for Dar has cast a shadow over the optics of this engagement, particularly at a time when Pakistan’s diplomatic posture in the region is under intense scrutiny.

For Pakistan, which often highlights its iron-clad ties with China as a cornerstone of its foreign policy, the subdued reception may be an uncomfortable signal that its closest ally is recalibrating the warmth of their relationship — or at least choosing to send a message at a sensitive time.