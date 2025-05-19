The Nothing Phone 3, touted as the company's first "real" flagship, is expected to launch soon with significant upgrades. Rumors suggest a revamped triple-camera system, potentially including a periscope lens, and a slightly larger battery.

The Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch shortly, according to CEO Carl Pei, but new rumors and leaks have surfaced just days later. During the Android Show's epilogue earlier this week, Nothing gave a small preview of the forthcoming Phone 3, suggesting that it would be the company's most ambitious release to date.

The phone was referred to by the firm as its first "real" flagship handset, implying a major improvement over its predecessors in terms of both design and performance. Additionally, there was no indication that the Phone 3's price tag would match its premium positioning, departing from the more affordable pricing of earlier versions.

Aside from the references to AI integration and capabilities, the business has yet to provide substantial information regarding the phone's characteristics, features, or design. However, a new leak indicates that its camera and battery capacity would be far superior than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2.

What can you expect?

According to a SmartPrix report, the Nothing Phone 3 was recently discovered in the GSM database under the model number "A024", indicating that development is going quickly.

According to the claim, the Phone 3 would include a radically reworked camera system, representing a huge advance over prior generations. This new arrangement is rumored to include three camera sensors, one of which may be a bigger periscope-style telephoto lens. This is hardly surprising, given that the Nothing Phone 3a series and CMF Phone 2 Pro also include a triple camera system. And it's only reasonable that a flagship phone will have greater photographic capabilities than the company's popular phones. For context, the Nothing Phone 2 has a dual back camera system and a single front sensor. It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor.

According to reports, Nothing is considering a little increase in battery capacity; the Phone 3 is anticipated to have a battery with a rating of just over 5,000mAh. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro and CMF Phone 2 have maximum capacities of 5,000mAh and 4,700mAh, respectively, whilst the Phone 2 has a 4,700mAh battery. The additional capacity could give consumers more dependable daily performance, even if it isn't a significant increase. Interestingly, even though Android 16 could be out by the time the Phone 3 reaches customers, it is also predicted to come with Android 15 pre-installed. This would suggest that stability and optimization are more important than pursuing the newest operating system version.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected price

The introduction of the Nothing Phone 3 looks to be on the horizon, as CEO Carl Pei has provided preliminary price information. While Pei hasn't revealed precise price for all locations, he has given a rough notion of what buyers may anticipate to spend for the future gadget, hinting that it would be firmly positioned in the luxury category.

In a recent video posted on the Android YouTube channel, Pei stated that the Phone 3 will cost "around EUR 800," which converts to $1,063 in the United States and around Rs 90,500 in India based on current currency rates. This represents a considerable increase over the Nothing Phone 2, which debuted in India priced Rs 44,999.