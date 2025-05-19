Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Air will be incredibly thin, even slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, this thinness may come at the expense of battery life, with a rumored 2800mAh battery significantly smaller than competitors.

The iPhone 17 Air rumours are now going to intensify as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has come out and we also have the important details about the sleek device. Although the exact name of the iPhone 17 Air is still unknown and won't be revealed until at least September, the most recent information on the rumored iPhone 17 model is unimpressive in several ways.

As previously said, Apple is relying on a number of adjustments to release the smallest iPhone ever this year. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air's thin design forces the business to make some difficult decisions. The latest leak demonstrates the extent of the company's risk-taking to launch its novel product.

iPhone 17 Air: What can you expect?

According to numerous sources this week, the iPhone 17 Air will be roughly 5.5mm thick, making it slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which has a 5.85mm frame.

The other portion of the iPhone 17 Air report claims that Apple will provide a 2800mAh battery, which is substantially lower than the 3900mAh unit seen in Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge. We're not confident about these estimates, mainly since any phone in 2025, no matter how slim or light, does not need a battery so small.

We're going to take that with a grain of salt, especially because the same rumor says the 17 Air might weigh around 145 grams, which is more than 20 grams less than the S25 Edge. It is also speculated that Apple may use new battery technology to squeeze more out of the capacity, which would be worth keeping an eye on.

However, the most likely component that ties all of the dots is the proposal to provide an additional battery case, which promises to deal with the model's limitations. Having said that, the case implies Apple will have a new way to strengthen its business and generate more revenue from its goods.