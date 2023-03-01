Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Innovation, fuelled': Nothing Phone (2) to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset

    The Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in the US according to Carl Pei himself and is expected to arrive in the third quarter of the year, so between July and September. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, which confirms its flagship-grade focus this year.

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Nothing has talked about launching the Phone (2) later this year and now the company has shared some details about its flagship device. This year's flagship-grade emphasis for Nothing is confirmed by the announcement from Qualcomm and Nothing that the Nothing Phone (2) will be driven by a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset.

    The Phone (2) is likely to compete with brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus in this segment, where you already have the Xiaomi 13 and the OnePlus 11 smartphones, respectively. The  major announcement was made by co-founder Carl Pei at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona.

    Also Read | OnePlus CONFIRMS launch of its first foldable phone in 2023

    Nothing has talked about taking the next smartphone to the US market, where it would work with operators to provide support for the device, unlike with the Phone (1). For countries where the business has a strong emphasis and a local staff and structure, like India, the company should also introduce the Phone (2).

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone debuts with Active CryoFlux cooling tech at MWC 2023

    Carl has previously stated that the business lacked the means necessary to adhere to the nation's certification requirements because it was only beginning its foray into the mobile industry. Pei further said that the business had to outsource work for the mobile team because it had a tiny team of engineers, but that situation has altered now that the team has grown to accommodate the demands of various markets.

    Pei earlier implied that the business is prepared to compete with industry heavyweights like Xiaomi and OnePlus, who have recently expanded their product lines to include luxury devices.

    Also Read | Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
