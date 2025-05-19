The OnePlus 13s, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and a unique 'Plus Key', will launch in India on June 5th. It boasts a 6.32-inch display, dual 50MP cameras, and a 6,260 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The OnePlus 13s, the company's newest flagship smartphone, will go on sale in India on June 5th, according to OnePlus. The Chinese smartphone maker had earlier declared that the OnePlus 13s would only be sold in India and would come in three different color options: green silk, pink satin, and black velvet.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, Qualcomm's flagship chipset that drives the OnePlus 13, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and the iQOO 13, has also been confirmed to power the OnePlus 13s. The forthcoming phone will also be the first to replace the iconinc alert slider with the 'Plus Key', which functions similarly to the Action button on the iPhone. The new key will have several functions, including changing ring profiles, beginning recordings, capturing photographs, and more.

OnePlus 13s: Expected specifications

OnePlus 13s is likely to have a 6.32-inch display. According to leaks, the screen might be a 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The device may also handle LPDDR5x memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

Unlike the OnePlus 13, the 13s may include an optical fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the phone may have an IP65 water and dust resistance classification, which means it is not completely waterproof like its older sister.

The phone is believed to run OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15, similar to previous OnePlus phones released this year.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 13s might include a dual camera arrangement that includes a 50MP IMX906 main camera with OIS and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. A 16MP front-facing camera might be used for selfies and video chats.

The OnePlus 13s may have a 6,260 mAh capacity and capability for 80W cable fast charging, despite its smaller form size. Notably, the larger OnePlus 13 has a 6,000mAh battery and can be charged wirelessly at 50W.