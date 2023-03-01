OnePlus CONFIRMS launch of its first foldable phone in 2023

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch its first foldable smartphone this year. The company had earlier trademarked monikers for foldable and flip phones. OnePlus is expected to launch its foldable smartphone in Q3 2023.

The competition is intensifying in the foldables market, which has so far been controlled by Samsung of South Korea. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has now acknowledged that a folding phone is in the works. This is not the first time that OnePlus has been mentioned in relation to a folding phone.

During a panel discussion at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, OnePlus confirmed that its first foldable smartphone will be launched in 2023.

"The OnePlus quick and seamless experience will be present on our first foldable phone. Because of its folding shape, it must be a premium phone that doesn't compromise on industrial design, mechanical technology, or other factors. We want to introduce a product that will represent the apex of the foldable industry right now," said Kinder Liu, President, and COO of OnePlus at the event.

Also Read | Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

Recall that the company hinted at "something amazing" arriving in Q3 2023 during the OnePlus 11's debut. Perhaps this is a folding phone. In addition, a mobile phone was also visible. OnePlus previously registered the names "OnePlus V Fold" and "OnePlus V Pivot" as trademarks. It's interesting to note that Oppo just revealed the Find N2 Flip with its new Flexion hinge on a worldwide scale.

Also Read | OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone debuts with Active CryoFlux cooling tech at MWC 2023

Not just OnePlus but other businesses are developing flexible smartphones. The Google folding smartphone is anticipated to be released in May 2023 and has been in development for some time. With its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 devices, Samsung presently controls the foldable smartphone market.

In order to bring its quick and seamless experience to more categories, OnePlus also revealed its plan to fortify the smart environment over the course of the next three to five years. By developing this environment, OnePlus will be able to offer a seamless link between its products, including smartphones, tablets, wearable technology, TVs, and other gadgets.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Plus may have thinner bezels, camera bump, dynamic island notch & more