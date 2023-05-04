Google I/O 2023: Pixel Buds A-series new colour tipped alongside Pixel 7a

Google is said to be prepping an all-new sky blue colour variant of the budget Pixel Buds A-series wireless earbuds with launch pegged for I/O 2023. It is tipped to launch on May 10 alongside the Pixel 7a.

Google is rumoured to be working on a new sky blue colour option of the affordable Pixel Buds A-series wireless earphones, with an I/O 2023 release date. The Google Pixel Buds A-series sky blue, in particular, are expected to be released on May 10 alongside the Pixel 7a. The change(s) are purely aesthetic, which means that the underlying hardware should stay mostly unaltered.

In June 2021, Google will release the Pixel Buds A-series wireless earphones. Later that year, in October, they were the first Google wireless earbuds to be released in India. They are technically budget earbuds, with a price tag of Rs 9,999 in India.

The Pixel Buds A-series include 12-mm drivers and a combined battery backup of up to 24 hours with the charging case. They are resistant to sweat and water (IPX4) and provide passive noise reduction.

The earbuds include beamforming microphones, which are intended to decrease outside noise and allow users to concentrate on the voice during calls. Users may also call Google Assistant via the microphone. When coupled with a Google Pixel smartphone or a device running Android 6.0 or later, the Pixel Buds A-series offer Bluetooth 5.0 connection and allow real-time translation in over 40 languages.

According to reports, the Pixel Buds A-series will be priced at €99 and will be on sale soon after its formal introduction at Google I/O 2023. It will be fascinating to watch whether Google introduces the new colorway in India.

In related news, the Google Pixel 7a has been confirmed to launch in India on May 10, one day after the phone's global debut on May 10. The Pixel 7a is believed to have a 90Hz display, a Google Tensor G2 engine, and wireless charging. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

(Photo: @ravi3dfx | Twitter screengrab)