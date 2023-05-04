Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola launches Edge Plus 2023 flagship with 60MP selfie camera, 5,100mAh battery & more

    Motorola Edge Plus 2023 flagship phone has officially been launched in the US. The Moto Edge Plus comes with a body made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and frame made of metal. The phone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    The Motorola Edge Plus 2023 flagship phone has been officially released in the United States. The Edge Plus, with a starting price of $800, undercuts flagship competitors from Samsung and Apple with an extensive feature set and near stock Android software, as well as a promise of 3 years of major OS and 4 years of security upgrades.

    The Moto Edge Plus has a metal frame and a body composed of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone is water and dust resistant, with an IP68 rating. It weights 203g and is only available in black.

    The Edge Plus includes a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback are supported by the 10bit panel. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects it further, and it features a hole punch cutout in the centre. This device has a 60MP selfie camera that can shoot 4K video.

    Speaking of cameras, the Moto Edge Plus boasts three on the back: a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP 2x portrait camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus that can also function as a macro photographer.

    The Edge Plus is powered by Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. This is complemented by 8GB of LPDR5X RAM and 512GB of storage. Android 13 is in charge, with Motorola's My UX on top.

    The Edge Plus is powered by a 5,100mAh battery. Right out of the box, the phone supports 68W rapid wired charging and 15W wireless charging. This phone also includes 5W reverse wireless charging. The Motorola Edge Plus has two speakers that allow Dolby Atmos playback (there is no headphone jack) and USB Type-C version 3.2. The Edge Plus will be available in the United States on May 25.

