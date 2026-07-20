Recent leaks for the rumored Google Pixel 11a suggest it will be powered by a new Tensor G6 SoC and feature a 6.3-inch 120Hz display. The phone is also tipped to have a 4,870mAh battery, a new front-facing camera sensor, and come in four color options, with a potential launch around March 2027.

Google is rumoured to be developing its next affordable A-series smartphone, and its clues were recently discovered in the Phone app. The CPU, display, battery, cameras, and colour options of the alleged phone, known as the Pixel 11a, have all been revealed in a recent leak. It could have a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, according to a source. Google's forthcoming Tensor G6 SoC is expected to power the Google Pixel 11a. It could have a 4,870mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 11a's rumoured specs were posted on Telegram by Tipster Mystery Leaks. The unreleased Tensor G6 chipset, codenamed Malibu, is supposed to power the alleged phone, which is internally dubbed Formosan. It may make its debut alongside the phone. Like earlier iterations, the CPU is said to be linked with Google's Titan M3 security chip.

Scroll to load tweet…

A 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixel) display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is anticipated for the Pixel 11a. The panel's maximum brightness might reach 3,350 nits, while its HDR brightness could reach 2,250 nits. If this is true, the alleged phone would be brighter than previous Pixel A-series devices. In contrast, the display of the Pixel 10a provides a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 11a is anticipated to have a new front-facing camera sensor—internally known as dokkaebi—that would enhance video calls and selfie photos. Google is probably going to keep using its computational photography technologies to provide flagship-like imaging in the mid-range sector, even though details about the back cameras are still being kept under wraps.

Along with a 4,870mAh battery, the Pixel 11a is expected to have 8GB of RAM. According to reports, the Pixel 11a will come in four colour options: Obsidian (Black), Olive (Green), Frost (Purple), and Fog (Silver).

While previous reports have indicated that the Pixel 11 lineup could be unveiled around August 2026, the A-series model is expected to be officially unveiled around March 2027. Google, however, has yet to confirm a launch date.