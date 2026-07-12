A 19-year-old Kanpur resident has been arrested after Google's automated system flagged alleged child sexual abuse material uploaded to his Google Drive, leading investigators to uncover secret recordings of girls, including his sisters and neighbours.

A 19-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has been arrested after police uncovered an alleged child sexual abuse case, triggered by an alert from Google's automated detection system. The accused is alleged to have secretly recorded obscene videos of several girls, including his own sisters and neighbours, and stored the content on his Google Drive.

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The investigation began after Google's systems reportedly identified the uploaded files as suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and initiated the reporting process.

Google alert led police to the accused

According to police, Google's automated system flagged the content and suspended the accused's account. The information was then forwarded to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the United States, which passed it on to India's National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Based on the alert, Uttar Pradesh Cyber Police launched an investigation and tracked the accused using his email ID, mobile phone's IMEI number and IP address before arresting him.

Hidden camera allegedly used to film victims

Police alleged that the teenager sexually exploited some of the girls and recorded the acts. Investigators also claim he used a hidden camera to secretly film his sisters during private moments without their knowledge or consent.

The accused allegedly uploaded the videos to his Google Drive, where they were detected by Google's safety systems.

Probe underway into wider circulation

During the investigation, police reportedly recovered a large number of obscene videos from the accused's mobile phone. Officials are now examining whether the content was shared, distributed or uploaded to any other online platforms.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to identify all possible victims and determine the full extent of the alleged offences.