Google is set to unveil its Pixel 10 series, new wearables, and audio gear at a major hardware event. The event marks ten years of Pixel smartphones and promises AI advancements and surprise announcements.

New York: Google is preparing for what could be its most ambitious hardware showcase yet, celebrating ten years of Pixel smartphones with a major launch event later today. The big reveal takes place in Brooklyn, with audiences in India able to tune in via YouTube from 10:30 pm IST.

At the heart of the show will be the long-awaited Pixel 10 series, which includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the all-new Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The new lineup will be powered by Google’s Tensor G5 processor and promises notable camera upgrades — including a 50MP main sensor and an impressive 10x optical zoom lens on the Fold. AI integration also takes center stage, with features like Gemini Live expected to enhance real-time interactions.

New Wearables, Audio Gear, and Surprise Teasers Expected

The hardware news doesn’t stop with phones. Google is also expected to introduce its next-gen wearables, led by the Pixel Watch 4 — now available in a 45mm size and running Wear OS 6. Audio fans can look forward to fresh earbuds, with the arrival of the Pixel Buds 2a and a new “Moonstone” colour for the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Adding to the excitement, host Jimmy Fallon has teased “secret products” in a cheeky YouTube Short, sparking wild speculation among fans. Rumors suggest the mystery reveal could involve AI-powered accessories or even a comeback for Google’s long-discussed smart glasses project, codenamed Project Martha.

Pricing, Competition, and the Significance of the Launch

Price whispers indicate that the Pixel 10 will start at $799, while the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold could hit shelves at around $1,799. That positions Google directly against Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 in the ultra-premium market.

For Google, tonight’s event is more than a product launch. It’s a milestone-a celebration of a decade of Pixel devices-with the promise of surprises that could shift the spotlight entirely.