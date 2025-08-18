The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to boast an IP68 rating, a first for foldable devices. It may also feature upgraded UFS 4.0 storage and a competitive price point, potentially launching later than the standard Pixel 10 models.

This week marks the worldwide and Indian launches of the Google Pixel 10 series. We are now learning more about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold model, which the business plans to sell as a competitor to the Vivo X Fold 5 and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. According to the renderings of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google is unlikely to completely alter the device's appearance, including the arrangement of the camera. However, there is some positive news regarding the next Google foldable, which may be far more robust than its predecessors.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What To Expect?

According to the most recent rumour, Google may give the Pixel 10 Pro Fold an IP68 classification to increase durability and making it the first folding device with this level of security. However, given that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may weigh about 258 grammes, more than 40 grammes more than the new Samsung and Vivo Folds, Google may not release a lighter variant this year.

The storage specifications, which are reportedly switching for the first time from UFS 3.1 to UFS 4.0 technology, may be the subject of the other significant Pixel 10 Pro Fold change. We hope that all Pixel 10 variants will experience this adjustment, not only the foldable.

According to rumours, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might cost Rs 1,72,999 in India, which would be less than the price of Samsung's Fold 7 model.

Although we are eager to watch Google's official Pixel 10 Pro Fold videos, their release may be postponed this year. The new Pixel watch and the foldable Pixel 10 may not be available right after their official introduction, according to a recent report.

Around October, more than a month after their release, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a, and the new Watch 4 may be on the market. In fact, Apple's next iPhone 17 series, which is anticipated to be launched in September, may surpass these gadgets.