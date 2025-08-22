The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are vying for the top spot in the foldable phone market. This comparison examines key features like design, display, processor, camera, and battery to determine which phone comes out on top.

Would you purchase the gleaming new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold if you had Rs 1.75 lakhs to spend on a phone? The Pixel 10 Pro Fold feels new and distinct because to its unique physical factor and Google's latest AI technologies. With Google's most recent software releases, this foldable gadget is sure to draw attention. But Google is no longer limiting itself to identifying a specific price range. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is little more expensive at Rs 174,999 than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which costs Rs 172,999. Samsung presents a somewhat different idea of what a high-end, ultra-luxury foldable smartphone ought to be for that price. It has a number of clever AI capabilities, well-designed software that impressed us throughout our evaluation, and an all-around compelling argument. More individuals are using it than ever before because to its elegant design factor.

So, which is better, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold? To get our solutions, let's examine a few important areas.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design And Build

The IP68 designation of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which makes it the first foldable that is completely water- and dust-resistant, is a bold move by Google. Compared to the Z Fold 7's IP48 certification, which provides less protection, this is a major benefit. Samsung continues to lead in hinge and display lifespan, though, with a 500,000-fold rating that more than doubles Google's stated 200,000. With a weight of 215 grammes as opposed to the Pixel's 258 grammes, the Z Fold 7 is notably lighter and smaller in terms of form factor. Furthermore, the Samsung's very thin design makes it just as useful as a traditional high-end slab phone!

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Display

With the exception of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's display's greater peak brightness of 3000 nits, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have huge 8-inch primary displays and similarly outstanding OLED screens. With a slightly bigger 6.5-inch cover screen and a more robust Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection level, Samsung receives good marks for the cover display. Only a 6.4-inch OLED screen with Victus 2 protective glass is available on the Pixel. Thus, Samsung has a little edge in this case.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Processor

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by Google's own 3nm Tensor G5 processor, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by the latest 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. According to early benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Elite performs better, especially when multi-core workloads are involved. But with features like Magic Cue and an integrated Gemini assistant, the Pixel seeks to capitalise on the Tensor G5's sophisticated on-device AI capabilities. Both phones claim seven years of update support and come pre-installed with Android 16.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Camera

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold have good camera systems. With its high-resolution 200MP primary camera sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a hardware-first device.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, on the other hand, makes use of Google's well-known AI and computational photography. A 48MP primary sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with a further 5x optical zoom make up its triple camera configuration. The Pixel's software-driven image processing is anticipated to provide remarkable detail, greater colour accuracy, sophisticated video stabilisation, and AI-assisted photography, making it a formidable challenger even though the hardware specs may not look as good on paper.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Battery

In addition, the Pixel has a bigger 5,015mAh battery than the Z Fold 7, which promises up to 30 hours of use. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has 30W wired PD charging and 15W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, whereas the Samsung Fold 7 only has 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Final Verdict

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a strong contender for the best foldable in the Indian market because of its IP68 rating, slightly larger display, larger battery with convenient charging, and more aggressive price tag. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers a slimmer design and a more developed foldable ecosystem.