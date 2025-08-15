Google teases the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, showcasing its sleek design, robust build, and enhanced camera and display. The foldable boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a larger, brighter cover screen, powered by the Tensor G5 processor.

Ahead of the August 20 launch event, Google has formally unveiled a teaser for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the next-generation foldable gadget that will make its debut alongside the Pixel 10 series. The teaser verifies elegant, high-end design features, a robust IP68-rated construction, and significant improvements to the camera and screen. The primary foldable display can sustain a refresh rate of 120 Hz, while the cover screen is bigger and brighter than previously. With its enhanced hardware and Google's trademark software, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, powered by the new Tensor G5 processor, is poised to compete with other high-end foldables.

Watch The Teaser Video

What Do We Know About Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

It appears like the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be a respectable improvement over its predecessor. According to rumours, Google's next foldable phone would have a bigger cover screen, a bigger battery, and improved durability. Another upcoming feature for the Google foldable has recently been leaked by a source.

Evan Blass, a tipster, claims that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be able to charge wirelessly using Qi2. This implies that the foldable may include magnets on the back and be compatible with the Pixelsnap magnetic charger, which has been rumoured.

Additionally, the insider restates that Google will not release the Pixel 10 Pro Fold together with the other phones in the Pixel 10 series. Purchases will be made at a later time, namely on October 9. On the same day, the Pixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a will be available for purchase.