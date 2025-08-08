The Pixel 10 is getting significant upgrades, including the Tensor G5 processor, an enhanced display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a new telephoto lens with tele-macro capability, Qi2 wireless charging, and a Google AI Pro trial.

It is confirmed that the Pixel 10 series would be launched on August 20, 2025, at the next "Made by Google" event. Google has begun revealing little teasers of the Pixel 10 models, which give us an idea of the smartphone's design and the new Moonstone colour option, in an effort to generate excitement for the upcoming flagships. The regular Pixel 10 models are anticipated to be a wise investment this year, even if the full selection appears fascinating. According to reports, the Pixel 10 model is getting a significant upgrade, and the gadget will soon include a number of Pro-like capabilities.

Therefore, be aware of these 5 major Google Pixel 10 enhancements if you're pondering a flagship update.

Improve Performance with Tensor G5

Google is planned to release the next-generation processor, the Tensor G5, across the whole Pixel 10 series. According to reports, the CPU is created using TSMC's 3nm technology, which results in higher efficiency and performance. As a result, when compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 10 should deliver improved performance.

Upgraded Display

This year's Pixel 10 model is rumoured to include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an enhanced 120Hz refresh rate. This year, the smartphone is likely to have a brighter screen with a faster PWM dimming rate. This is said to alleviate eye strain and screen flickering.

New Telephoto Lens and Tele-Macro Function

A new telephoto camera is anticipated for the Pixel 10. A primary and an ultrawide camera were part of the twin camera configuration that was included of the base model in the past. Now, the Pixel 10 is probably going to use a Samsung 3J1 sensor and an 11MP telephoto lens. Furthermore, Google could launch the tele-macro function, which could take macro photos using both telephoto and ultrawide lenses.

Wireless Charging

The Pixel 10 is anticipated to enable Qi2 wireless charging. However, it is unknown whether the smartphone will receive Qi2 Ready certification or support magnets in the phone's body. Qi2 wireless charging is both efficient and easy. We may also expect quicker charging speeds.

Google AI Pro Free Trial

Finally, Google may give Pixel 10 consumers a Google AI Pro membership. However, it may have a limited duration of 3 or 6 months. With a free trial, customers will get access to the most recent AI models, enhanced cloud storage, video and picture production models, and much more.