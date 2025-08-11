Rumors suggest Google's Pixel 10 series might follow Apple's lead by ditching traditional SIM slot for eSIM technology. Leaker Blass hints that Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL will embrace eSIM, while Pixel 10 Pro Fold might retain both SIM options.

With the forthcoming Pixel 10 series, Google may follow Apple's lead and forgo the conventional SIM slot in favour of eSIM-only support. It appears that Google may have a similar strategy with the Pixel 10 models, at least in some regions, as we witnessed with the iPhone 14, which debuted without traditional SIM support and only supported eSIM. Although the market for eSIM is still extremely small, it has undoubtedly shown to be safer and more effective than using a traditional SIM card. This is why Apple and Google have limited its compatibility to a few locations.

Google Pixel 10 Series: SIM-Free Launching Soon?

Evan Blass, better known as EvLeaks, is the source of the information on this rumour. According to a post he published on X, the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL will enable eSIM connection rather than a standard SIM tray. In addition to pointing out that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold model would include both SIM options—which appear to have been covered by several design leaks of the upcoming Pixel foldable—it is interesting to see Blass disclose the information.

He quickly points out that Google may confine the eSIM devices to the US market, similar to what Apple has done with its iPhones in its home market for the past few years. To find out what Google truly has in store and whether it will produce two distinct Pixel 10 variants this year, we will need to wait more than a week.

For a few more years, Google is probably going to continue offering standard Pixel 10 models in areas like India, Europe, and others.

We anticipate that Google will introduce four new Pixel models, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold variant, at the August 20 debut of the Pixel 10 series in New York. Along with some further details regarding the upcoming Android 16 version and Gemini AI improvements for these devices, Google may possibly have a few goods in the works.