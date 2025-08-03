Google is set to launch its Pixel 10 lineup on August 20, 2025, featuring four models including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The standard Pixel 10 is rumored to boast impressive specs like Tensor G5 chip, enhanced camera system, and vibrant color options.

For those who adore smartphones, August has just gotten much more interesting! Google is scheduled to unveil its updated Pixel 10 lineup on August 20, 2025. With four models—the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the much awaited Pixel 10 Pro Fold—they're going big this time. However, if you're considering the standard Pixel 10, there's already a lot of talk about what it has to offer.

Google Pixel 10: Expected Features and Specifications

The Pixel 10 is rumoured to include a slightly smaller 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 3000 nits. Inside, it should have Google's next-generation Tensor G5 CPU, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Battery-wise, it's believed to contain a 4970mAh battery, with 29W wired charging and compatibility for 15W Qi2 wireless charging, implying improved power delivery and faster recharges.

The camera configuration is the biggest improvement. According to rumours, the Pixel 10 will include three back lenses this time around: a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung GN8 main sensor with OIS.

For a non-Pro Pixel, that is a significant improvement. And enthusiasts of selfies? You're also in luck since a 42-megapixel camera might be added to the front camera.

Google Pixel 10: Expected Colours and Price

In terms of colour, Google is going all out with Frost, Indigo, Obsidian, and a vivid Limoncello Yellow. What about the cost? According to reports, it will remain within the same price range as the Pixel 9, which debuted in India at Rs 79,999. The Pixel 10 should be available in retailers on August 27 if everything goes according to plan.