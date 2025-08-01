Leaked pricing details for the Google Pixel 10 series have surfaced, revealing potential US and Canadian costs along with anticipated launch offers. The Pixel 10 range, including the Pro, Pro XL, and Fold models, will be officially unveiled.

With just a few weeks to go before the official unveiling of the Pixel 10 series, pricing details for the upcoming phones have surfaced online. The leak indicates potential launch offers and anticipated configurations in addition to US and Canadian costs. The Pixel 10 range will be unveiled by Google on August 20 at its "Made by Google" event.

Google Pixel 10 series: Here's How Much It May Cost

According to a report by Android Headlines, the 128GB variant of the base Google Pixel 10 may retail for $799 (about Rs 70,000) in the US, while the 256GB model is anticipated to cost $899 (around Rs 78,800). It is anticipated that the identical models would cost CAD 1,099 (about Rs 69,700) and CAD 1,229 (approximately Rs 77,900) in Canada.

The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to start at $999 (approximately Rs 87,500) in the United States for the 128GB variant. Higher storage choices, such as 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, might cost $1,099 (approximately Rs 96,300), $1,299 (about Rs 1,13,800), and $1,449 (about Rs 1,26,900). In Canada, the same variations might cost CAD 1,349, CAD 1,479, CAD 1,679, and CAD 1,949, respectively.

Interestingly, the next Pixel 10 Pro XL model is rumoured to forego the 128GB basic option entirely. It will allegedly start at 256GB and cost $1,199 (about Rs 1,05,000) in the US and CAD 1,629 (approximately Rs 1,03,300) in Canada. The higher-end 512GB and 1TB variants might cost up to $1,549 (almost Rs 1,35,700) or CAD 2,099 (approximately Rs 1,33,100).

As for the foldable model, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it could start at $1,799 (around Rs 1,57,600) for the 256GB variant in the US. Prices for 512GB and 1TB options are expected to go up to $2,419 (about Rs 2,11,900). Canadian pricing could range from CAD 2,399 to CAD 2,869 (approximately Rs 1,52,100 to Rs 1,81,900).

The report also discusses various promotional offers in addition to price. According to reports, buyers of the regular Pixel 10 will receive 2TB of Google One storage and six months of the Google AI Pro plan, which includes cutting-edge AI technologies via Gemini. Google is anticipated to provide a full year of the AI Pro plan to customers who choose the Pro, Pro XL, or Fold models. Additionally, all Pixel 10 purchasers may receive three months of YouTube Premium and six months of Fitbit Premium.

Google appears to be betting more on services than hardware in the next Pixel 10 series, since these leaks only allude to slight pricing increases for the majority of models and additional perks linked to AI technologies.