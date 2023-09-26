Google may ship Pixel Watch 2 for free with upcoming Pixel 8 Pro: Report

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sep 26, 2023

    As October 4th, the debut date for the Google Pixel 8 series, draws closer, more information is being leaked and rumored. The majority of the rumored details, including the costs and color possibilities, have previously leaked, however a recent leak indicates that the Pixel 8 Pro could include a free Pixel Watch 2 as an added pre-order incentive.

    Google will provide a complimentary Pixel Watch 2 with the Pixel 8 Pro as a pre-order bonus for clients in the US, claims tipper Kamila Wojciechowska. This information, however, is based on leaked advertising materials and should be used with caution because it hasn't yet received official approval.

    In spite of this, Google has previously provided a pre-order incentive with a Pixel smartphone. Google gave away the first Pixel Watch for free along with the Pixel Fold earlier this year. It's also important to note that this time around, price rises are anticipated for both the Pixel 8 Pro and the regular Pixel 8.

    According to reports, the Pixel 8 might cost $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro could cost $999. This would represent a $100 price increase for both versions. Google could be able to lessen the effects of the price hike and, of course, give greater value for the higher price by giving away a free Pixel Watch 2 as a temporary pre-order incentive.

    Google has set its Pixel event on October 4; around this time, the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2 are anticipated to get their official debuts. With slight modifications to the camera module, the Pixel 8 series is anticipated to have a similar look to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and be powered by Google's third-generation Tensor G3 engine. The curved screen of the Pixel 7 Pro may not be included in the Pixel 8 variants, according to some sources, which instead call for a flat 6.7-inch display. However, we'll have to wait and see what Google has to offer.

    The Pixel 8 Pro could come in Sky Blue, Porcelain, and Black Obsidian, while the Pixel 8 might be available in Peony Rose, Grey, and Obsidian Black

