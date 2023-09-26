Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max being sold above official prices due to high demand: Report

    The iPhone 15 Pro models are being sold at a grey market premium above the MRP in India. Launched just few days ago are in high demand across India, especially the iPhone 15 Pro Max

    iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max being sold above official prices due to high demand Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were introduced in India earlier this month, and it's been alleged that both versions are purportedly being sold for far more than their listed official retail costs. Recent sources claim that there is a huge demand for the newest iPhone 15 smartphones in a number of nations, including India. According to recent rumors, this has caused the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries in some areas to be delayed until November.

    Although the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max went on sale for the first time on September 22 in India and other international markets, the company's handsets are now out of supply at several authorized stores around the nation. News 18 reports that these handsets are being sold at a premium — over and above their original retail prices.

    Phone calls made to retailers in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, and Thane by the publication revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max Natural Titanium variant with 256GB of storage was on sale for Rs. 20,000 over the MRP of Rs. 1,59,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Titanium Blue model with 256GB of inbuilt storage was Rs. 1,51,000 — or Rs. 6,000 more than the price set by Apple.

    It’s important to note that iPhone 15 Pro models in India are considerably more expensive than in countries like the US and UAE. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs roughly Rs 1,00,000 in the USA, while it costs Rs 1,59,900 in India, a price difference of almost Rs 60,000

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch

    iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Drop test reveals which Apple smartphone is more durable WATCH gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Drop test reveals which smartphone is more durable (WATCH)

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch with a price hike Here is what we know gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch with a price hike? Here's what we know

    Here is why you should buy Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G gcw

    Here's why you should buy Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G

    Vivo T2 Pro 5G with 66W fast charging MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC launched Check camera battery details gcw

    Vivo T2 Pro 5G with 66W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC launched; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Kaziranga to Sundarbans: Natural heritage sites of India World Tourism Day 2023 sites of India ATG EAI

    Kaziranga to Sundarbans: 9 UNESCO Natural heritage sites of India

    Naruto to Pikachu-7 popular anime characters of all time RBA EAI

    Naruto to Pikachu-7 popular anime characters of all time

    cricket 7 memorable quotes from the cricket legend - Mohinder Amarnath osf

    7 memorable quotes from the cricket legend - Mohinder Amarnath

    Love music? Top 5 regional music streaming platforms in India RBA

    Love music? Top 5 regional music streaming platforms in India

    Karan Johar unveils 1st moving look of Alia Bhatt, Vasan Bala's film 'Jigra' ADC

    Karan Johar unveils 1st moving look of Alia Bhatt, Vasan Bala's film 'Jigra'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon