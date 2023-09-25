Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch

    Full specifications and pricing details of the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones surface ahead of their October launch. Both models may feature Google's own Tensor G3 chipset, Titan M2 security coprocessor, and offer 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

    Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    In October, the Google Pixel 8 series is scheduled to make its debut in India. The whole design, features, and even prices of the next smartphones have already been revealed according to reputable tipsters.

    Before the firm made its formal announcement, a promotional film for the Google Pixel 8 series offered an early look at the handsets' photographic capabilities. We now have access to the complete specifications of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro far before its expected release on October 4th, once again thanks to tipster Kamila Wojciechowska.

    There are several remarkable features included with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8's 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display has a flexible refresh rate range of 60Hz to 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a comparable 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate and an even higher peak brightness of up to 2,400 nits.

    The Google Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security coprocessor power both variants. For slick performance and a variety of storage options, they include 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. 

    While the Pixel 8 may boast outstanding 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage choices of up to 1TB in the US or 512GB for the rest of the globe, both devices use UFS 3.1 technology, the Pixel 8 comes with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

    The Pixel 8 has a 4,575mAh battery and supports up to 27W fast charging when it comes to power and charging. Additionally, it may provide up to 18W of Qi-certified wireless charging. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a bigger 5,050mAh battery and may support up to 30W fast charging as well as up to 23W of Qi-certified wireless charging.

    Additionally, both phones incorporate convenient security features such as an under-display fingerprint sensor and Face ID for user authentication. 

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Drop test reveals which Apple smartphone is more durable WATCH gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Drop test reveals which smartphone is more durable (WATCH)

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch with a price hike Here is what we know gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch with a price hike? Here's what we know

    Here is why you should buy Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G gcw

    Here's why you should buy Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G

    Vivo T2 Pro 5G with 66W fast charging MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC launched Check camera battery details gcw

    Vivo T2 Pro 5G with 66W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC launched; Check details

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to be sold under Rs 1 lakh check details gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to be sold under Rs 1 lakh?

    Recent Stories

    How to grow your hair with rice water rkn

    How to grow your hair with rice water

    Jawan: Atlee finally reacts to claims that 'villain' mask was copied from iconic film 'Dark Knight Rises' vma

    Jawan: Atlee finally reacts to claims that 'villain' mask was copied from iconic film 'Dark Knight Rises'

    Mission Raniganj trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer rescue thriller to captivate audiences on THIS date ATG

    Mission Raniganj trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer rescue thriller to captivate audiences on THIS date

    KG George's hand written note to fan goes viral on internet rkn

    KG George's hand written note to fan goes viral on internet

    HOT Photos: Disha Patani looks SEXY as she flaunts cleavage and her hourglass figure in bold plunging bodycon dress RBA

    HOT Photos: Disha Patani looks SEXY as she flaunts cleavage and her hourglass figure in plunging bodycon dress

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon