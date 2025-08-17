Google's Made by Google event on August 20th will showcase the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel Watch 4 with faster charging, and upgraded Pixel Buds 2a with ANC. The event also promises a new "Pixelsnap" ecosystem and integration with Gemini.

The yearly Made by Google exhibit from Google is quickly approaching. The Pixel 10 series will be the company's flagship piece of hardware when it unveils its next iteration on August 20. However, smartphones won't be the only focus. Additionally anticipated to make an appearance are an updated Pixel Watch 4, improved Pixel Buds 2a, and a brand-new "Pixelsnap" accessory ecosystem. It seems like one of Google's most ambitious hardware debuts to date, especially when you add some Gemini AI techniques.

Scroll to load tweet…

Google Pixel 10 Series

With rumours suggesting four models—the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold—this year's Pixel family appears to be busier than ever. Google's new Tensor G5 processor, which is made by TSMC on a 3nm technology, is reportedly shared by all four. A bespoke image signal processor for better images and videos, increased efficiency, and tighter OS integration with Gemini AI are all to be expected.

The line-up will have different camera configurations. The primary and ultra-wide sensors from the Pixel 9a may be used by the Pixel 10 and Pro Fold, which is an odd downgrade. However, the standard Pixel 10 may get a surprising 5x periscope telephoto lens that was previously only available for the Pro Fold. With a 50-megapixel wide, 48-megapixel ultrawide, 48-megapixel telephoto, and a 48-megapixel selfie camera, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL should continue to use the proven Pro setup.

All models are expected to support 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, with a new Pixelsnap accessory line, think MagSafe-style chargers and snap-on cases.

Google Pixel Watch 4

The circular shape of the Pixel Watch 4 will remain, but several key elements will be changed. The most noticeable alteration? In order to provide space for a redesigned mechanism purportedly called "Quick Charge Dock," the charging connectors are moved from the rear to the left. If accurate, charging rates might increase by 25%, reaching 50% in 15 minutes and 80% in 30 minutes.

Additionally, battery life should increase. With the always-on display turned on, the 41mm model lasts for 30 hours, but the 45mm variant's bigger 327mAh and 459mAh batteries allow it to last up to 40 hours.

Google Pixel Buds 2a

Google's reasonably priced earphones are likewise in dire need of an upgrade. In addition to potential support for spatial audio, the next Pixel Buds 2a are expected to have Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) for the first time on an A-series pair.

Smarter sound tuning could be powered by a Google Tensor processor, and the casing should last 20 hours on a single charge and seven hours with ANC. Iris (deep blue), fog light, hazel, and strawberry are a few possible colours.