    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 to begin on October 5; here's top tech deals to expect

    The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will include a 10 per cent instant discount for HDFC Bank cardholders and easy EMI offers for Flipkart Pay and later users. The Big Dussehra Sale on Flipkart will begin early on October 4 for Flipkart Plus members.

    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    The Walmart-owned company has announced the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 dates. Flipkart's next big festive season sale will begin on October 5 and continue until October 8. If you missed Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale last month, the upcoming Big Dussehra Sale would be a good opportunity to get similar discounts and bundled offers. Flipkart's sale will include a 10 per cent instant discount for HDFC Bank cardholders and easy EMI offers for Flipkart Pay and later users. Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale will begin early on October 4 for Flipkart Plus members.

    What to expect from the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022?
    Flipkart has begun teasing upcoming deals and offers before its Dussehra-themed sale. The sale promises huge discounts on top-selling smartphones. Flipkart is also teasing discounts of up to 80 per cent off electronics. TVs and home appliances will be sold at up to a 75 per cent discount during the sale. During the upcoming Big Dussehra Sale 2022, you can expect bundled payment and exchange offers.

    About the smartphones, the Flipkart sale will include discounts on Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi, and Motorola models. The sale will also include exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options for those looking to upgrade. If you pay with Flipkart's buy-now-pay-later option, you'll be eligible for a Rs 500 gift voucher.

    During the upcoming Big Dussehra Sale 2022, Flipkart will bundle its mobile protection plans with select mobile phones, which will be available for Rs 199. Flipkart will most likely reveal discounted prices in the days leading up to its next festive season sale.

    Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will feature discounts and bundled offers on laptops, webcams, wearables, speakers, headphones, and other electronics. The teaser page on Flipkart mentions discounts on tablets worth up to 50 per cent off during the sale. Flipkart has also hinted at upcoming sales on devices such as printers, monitors, projectors, and other accessories.

