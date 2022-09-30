Motorola G72 to launch in India on October 3; some specs confirmed, to be sold on Flipkart

Ahead of the Moto G72 launch, the company has revealed some of the key specifications and also availability. The upcoming smartphone will be available on Flipkart. The smartphone has been confirmed to come packed with a centre-aligned punch-hole OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Motorola is about to release a new smartphone in its G series called the Moto G72. The corporation has set October 3 as the launch date. Flipkart has already created a landing page for the phone. The page verifies some of the next smartphone's characteristics. It depicts the design of the forthcoming gadget.

The Motorola G72 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, although the exact date has yet to be determined. The smartphone is likely to arrive in two colours: Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue.

The business has announced that the forthcoming smartphone would include a punch-hole pOLED display in the centre, a refresh rate of 120Hz, 1,300 nits of brightness, HDR10 compatibility, and other features. It will have an in-screen fingerprint reader for phone unlocking and access, as well as IP52 water-repellent protection.

The Moto G72 will include a triple back camera configuration for photography, comprising a 108MP main camera, an ultra-wide camera that also serves as a depth sensor, and a macro sensor.

The device is rumoured to include a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of cameras, the Moto G72 will include a triple camera system that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a depth sensor. This one will also include a specialised macro camera. On the performance front, the upcoming Motorola smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Finally, the gadget will ship with an Android 12 OS and a 5,000mAh battery as well as a 33W fast charger. The phone will also include stereo speakers and two big speaker units with Dolby Atmos compatibility.