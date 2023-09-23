Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart sale 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to be sold under Rs 1 lakh?

    The Galaxy S23 Ultra which is priced at Rs 1,49,999, will be available with huge discounts on Flipkart.  As per the listing, the phone is expected to be priced under Rs 1 lakh.  This will be the first time the Galaxy S23 Ultra will receive such a huge price cut since its launch.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to be sold under Rs 1 lakh
    Wait until the Flipkart Big Billion Days to get the greatest discount if you're looking to get a powerful new phone. On some of the top flagship phones, such as the iPhones and the Galaxy S23 Ultra series, the mega sale, which is expected to begin on October 3, will provide a multitude of offers and discounts. On Flipkart, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which retails for Rs. 1,49,999, will be offered at steep discounts.

    The advertisement indicates that the phone should cost less than Rs 1 lakh. According to some estimates, the smartphone may even be acquired for as little as Rs 92,000 with bank deals and other discounts. Since its release, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has never seen a price reduction this significant. The phone is a pretty nice fit for less than Rs 1 lakh.

    Also Read | You can buy iPhone 15 series on Blinkit with 10-minute delivery option; Check details

    The Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung introduces a number of ground-breaking innovations and notable improvements in a variety of areas. Having a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a pixel-dense 3088 x 1440 resolution, a Dynamic AMOLED panel, and an amazing 120Hz screen refresh rate, this behemoth has impressive technical specs. 

    Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra smoothly combines compatibility for the S Pen, much like its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. 

    A customized version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU is housed within, along with a sizable combination of up to 12GB RAM and a roomy 1TB of internal storage. This smartphone is available in a variety of configurations, including an entry-level 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and a top-tier 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. Additionally, it has a Vapor Cooling Chamber and real-time Ray Tracing capabilities for improved performance. 

    Also Read | iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35,000? Here's how you can grab the latest Apple smartphone

    On the software front, the device runs on Android 13, overlaid with Samsung's custom One UI 5.1 skin. It has a large 5000mAh battery that will keep you going all day long and supports both wired and wireless fast charging out of the box.

    With a 200-megapixel primary camera that was created in-house, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses, and a flexible 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a photographic powerhouse. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's excellent specifications and features confirm Samsung's dedication to provide cutting-edge technology and an enhanced user experience to the smartphone market.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro's titanium frame prone to change colour due to fingerprints, warns Apple

