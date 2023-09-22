iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35,000? Here's how you can grab the latest Apple smartphone

The iPhone 15 went on sale today and various outlets are offering attractive deals to customers. Here is how you can get the iPhone 15 for under Rs 35,000 in India. However, this deal works only when you are upgrading.

The iPhone is one of the most sought-after cellphones in the world, and when a new version is released each year, consumers are thrilled with anticipation. This year, the iPhone 15 launched on September 12, during Apple's Wonderlust event. People were seen waiting in line outside the just established Apple stores in Delhi as of today, September 22, when the phone went on sale. The 128GB and 256GB models of the iPhone 15 are each priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. The price of the 512GB version is Rs 1,09,900. The phone comes in five colors and offers significant improvements over the iPhone 14.

Several retailers are already providing discounts on the newest iPhone as the sale of the iPhone 15 has begun. Several retailers, like Vijay Sales, Flipkart, Croma, and Flipkart, provide enticing deals for clients. But what if we told you that you could purchase the most recent iPhone for less than Rs 35,000? You did read that correctly. It is feasible to get the iPhone 15 at this price, but there is a catch: the offer is only valid if you are replacing your current iPhone.

Visit the India istore website and type "iPhone 15" into the search bar to obtain your iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35,000. A landing page detailing the possible versions will appear after it has been opened. The 128 GB option is the one we'll be thinking about.

You will now notice a tab labeled "Bank Cashback Offer." In order to view the information, click on it. According to the website, an iPhone 15 costs Rs 48,900 in net effective pricing. This is in the event that you are trading in an in-good-condition iPhone 12, 64 GB. However, you may get the iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35,000 if you already own an iPhone 13 that is in flawless operating order. You can check the exchange value that you will get for your previous phone by clicking on Cashify link that is given under the Trade In option. However, do remember that your old phone needs to be in perfect working condition without any scratches or dents on the device.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 15 is available in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Apple used the same design for the iPhone 15 as it did for the iPhone 14 and earlier versions. However, you get a Dynamic Island notch instead of the standard one, which was popular with the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

