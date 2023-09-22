Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35,000? Here's how you can grab the latest Apple smartphone

    The iPhone 15 went on sale today and various outlets are offering attractive deals to customers. Here is how you can get the iPhone 15 for under Rs 35,000 in India. However, this deal works only when you are upgrading.

    iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35000 Here is how you can grab the latest Apple smartphone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    The iPhone is one of the most sought-after cellphones in the world, and when a new version is released each year, consumers are thrilled with anticipation. This year, the iPhone 15 launched on September 12, during Apple's Wonderlust event. People were seen waiting in line outside the just established Apple stores in Delhi as of today, September 22, when the phone went on sale. The 128GB and 256GB models of the iPhone 15 are each priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. The price of the 512GB version is Rs 1,09,900. The phone comes in five colors and offers significant improvements over the iPhone 14.

    Several retailers are already providing discounts on the newest iPhone as the sale of the iPhone 15 has begun. Several retailers, like Vijay Sales, Flipkart, Croma, and Flipkart, provide enticing deals for clients. But what if we told you that you could purchase the most recent iPhone for less than Rs 35,000? You did read that correctly. It is feasible to get the iPhone 15 at this price, but there is a catch: the offer is only valid if you are replacing your current iPhone.

    iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35000 Here is how you can grab the latest Apple smartphone gcw

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro's titanium frame prone to change colour due to fingerprints, warns Apple

    Visit the India istore website and type "iPhone 15" into the search bar to obtain your iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35,000. A landing page detailing the possible versions will appear after it has been opened. The 128 GB option is the one we'll be thinking about.

    You will now notice a tab labeled "Bank Cashback Offer." In order to view the information, click on it. According to the website, an iPhone 15 costs Rs 48,900 in net effective pricing. This is in the event that you are trading in an in-good-condition iPhone 12, 64 GB. However, you may get the iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35,000 if you already own an iPhone 13 that is in flawless operating order. You can check the exchange value that you will get for your previous phone by clicking on Cashify link that is given under the Trade In option.  However, do remember that your old phone needs to be in perfect working condition without any scratches or dents on the device.

    The 6.1-inch iPhone 15 is available in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Apple used the same design for the iPhone 15 as it did for the iPhone 14 and earlier versions. However, you get a Dynamic Island notch instead of the standard one, which was popular with the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 series sale begins: Long queues outside Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai stores - WATCH

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 Pro titanium frame prone to change colour due to fingerprints warns Apple gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro's titanium frame prone to change colour due to fingerprints, warns Apple

    CMF by Nothing Watch Pro Buds Pro key specs revealed ahead of launch gcw

    CMF by Nothing Watch Pro, Buds Pro key specs revealed ahead of launch

    Apple iPhone 15 series sale begins Long queues outside Mumbai Delhi Dubai stores WATCH gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series sale begins: Long queues outside Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai stores - WATCH

    Apple iPhone 15 series to go on sale in India today Check features price offers and more gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series to go on sale today; Check features, price, offers and more

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch to India soon it gets listed on official website gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch to India soon it gets listed on official website

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: India protests China's visa denial to Arunachal athletes; Anurag Thakur cancels visit snt

    Asian Games 2023: India protests China's visa denial to Arunachal athletes; Anurag Thakur cancels visit

    National Ice Cream Cone Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Ice Cream Cone Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    cricket India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav face crucial tests in the 1st ODI at Mohali osf

    India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav face crucial tests in the 1st ODI at Mohali

    Oats to Green Tea: 8 Superfoods that control high cholesterol rkn eai

    Oats to Green Tea: 8 Superfoods that control high cholesterol

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom, baraat to make smashing entry on boats vma

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom, baraat to make smashing entry on boats

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon