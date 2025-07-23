The CMF Watch 3 Pro offers high-end features like dual-band GPS, AI workout summaries, and ChatGPT integration for under $99. It boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, enhanced health tracking, and a long battery life, making it a strong contender.

CMF by Nothing has just launched their new smartwatch — the CMF Watch 3 Pro. It appears to be a pretty good affordable option at first look. While many low-cost smartwatches forego real fitness monitoring in order to save money, this one attempts to combine both without sacrificing functionality or style.

The new smartwatch, which retails for under $99 in the USA, £99 in the UK, and €99 in Europe, has several capabilities that are often seen in more expensive watches, such as dual-band GPS, AI-powered workout summaries, and even integrated ChatGPT compatibility.

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Design & Display

Compared to its predecessor, the CMF Watch 3 Pro has slimmer bezels, a bigger 1.43-inch AMOLED display, and Always On capability. It still has a metal body, IP68 dust and water resistance, and is available in Dark Grey, Light Grey and a bright Orange. Additionally, there are more than 120 watchfaces available, including animated ones, and most users will find adequate personalisation possibilities.

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Health Features

A new four-channel heart rate sensor that CMF has introduced to its fitness and health features promises to be more accurate for users of various skin tones and exercise intensities. This year's major feature is a dual-band, five-system GPS device that should improve the accuracy of bike routes and outdoor runs. In addition, you receive women's health features, blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking, breathing instructions, and more than 130 sports modes.

The AI-powered post-workout report is one of the most notable enhancements. It estimates your performance in 5K or 10K runs and provides information on your training load and recovery time. Additionally, it recognises seven essential activities automatically, saving users from having to start an exercise routine by hand every time.

In terms of features, CMF has included a few unexpected tools. ChatGPT allows you to capture voice notes with automated transcriptions, record conversations from your wrist (as long as your phone is close by), and get daily news summaries with its Essential News feature. Additionally, Bluetooth calling is allowed, and an additional microphone has been added for crisper calls.

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Battery

Another good element is said to be battery longevity. According to CMF, the Watch 3 Pro can run for up to 13 days when fully charged and for around 4.5 days when fully charged. It takes around 99 minutes to top up from 0% to 100%.

Although this is a worldwide launch, the CMF Watch 3 Pro's arrival date in India has not yet been confirmed. It's probably not too far away, though.