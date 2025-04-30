The CMF Phone 2 Pro and Oppo K13 5G are two strong contenders in the sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone segment. This comparison examines their design, display, processor, camera, battery, and price.

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, introduced the CMF Phone 2 Pro, a new generation of reasonably priced smartphones, in India for slightly under Rs. 20,000. The smartphone's improved dual-tone design, performance, and camera have been making waves. Although CMF is becoming more and more popular, the Oppo K13 5G is another strong smartphone that is becoming well-known for its gaming capabilities, seamless multitasking, and overall performance.

Thus, if you're searching for a feature-rich smartphone around Rs. 20,000, find out how the CMF Phone 2 Pro stacks up against the Oppo K13 5G and which one you ought to get.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Design

This year, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has undergone a number of design enhancements. The smartphone weighs only 185 grams and has a thickness of 7.8 mm. Additionally, it has the new Essential Key, screws, and dual-tone aluminum camera rings on the back panel. For protection to water and dust, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has an IP54 rating. However, the Oppo K13 weighs 208 grams and has a thickness of 8.5 mm rather than the same. It has a matte-finished back panel and a plastic construction. With an IP65 water-resistant rating, the Oppo K13 is more robust.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Display

The 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display on the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3000 nits. The Oppo K13, on the other hand, has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that can reach 1200 nits and refresh at 120 Hz. As a result, CMF provides superior display technology.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Processor

A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G CPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256 GB of internal storage power the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Additionally, 16GB RAM Booster technology is available. The Oppo K13, on the other hand, has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Camera

A 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with two optical zooms make up the triple camera configuration of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. It has a 16MP selfie camera on the front. In contrast, the Oppo K13 has a dual camera system with a 2MP depth sensor and a 50 MP primary camera. It has a 16 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Battery

A 5000mAh battery powers the CMF Phone 2 Pro, enabling 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. On the other hand, the Oppo K13 has a huge 7000mAh battery that can be charged at 80W.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Price

The 128GB model of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is available for Rs. 18,999 at launch. The 128GB storage version of the Oppo K13 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999.