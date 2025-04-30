synopsis

The CMF Phone 2 Pro and Oppo K13 5G are two strong contenders in the sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone segment. This comparison examines their design, display, processor, camera, battery, and price.

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, introduced the CMF Phone 2 Pro, a new generation of reasonably priced smartphones, in India for slightly under Rs. 20,000. The smartphone's improved dual-tone design, performance, and camera have been making waves. Although CMF is becoming more and more popular, the Oppo K13 5G is another strong smartphone that is becoming well-known for its gaming capabilities, seamless multitasking, and overall performance. 

Thus, if you're searching for a feature-rich smartphone around Rs. 20,000, find out how the CMF Phone 2 Pro stacks up against the Oppo K13 5G and which one you ought to get.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Design

This year, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has undergone a number of design enhancements. The smartphone weighs only 185 grams and has a thickness of 7.8 mm. Additionally, it has the new Essential Key, screws, and dual-tone aluminum camera rings on the back panel. For protection to water and dust, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has an IP54 rating. However, the Oppo K13 weighs 208 grams and has a thickness of 8.5 mm rather than the same. It has a matte-finished back panel and a plastic construction. With an IP65 water-resistant rating, the Oppo K13 is more robust.

Related Articles

CMF Phone 2 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 18,999 | Check specs and more
CMF Phone 2 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 18,999 | Check specs and more
Oppo K13 vs iQOO Z10 phone comparison: Which smartphone you should consider?
Oppo K13 vs iQOO Z10 phone comparison: Which smartphone you should consider?

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Display

The 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display on the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3000 nits. The Oppo K13, on the other hand, has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that can reach 1200 nits and refresh at 120 Hz. As a result, CMF provides superior display technology.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Processor

A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G CPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256 GB of internal storage power the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Additionally, 16GB RAM Booster technology is available. The Oppo K13, on the other hand, has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Camera

A 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with two optical zooms make up the triple camera configuration of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. It has a 16MP selfie camera on the front. In contrast, the Oppo K13 has a dual camera system with a 2MP depth sensor and a 50 MP primary camera. It has a 16 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Battery

A 5000mAh battery powers the CMF Phone 2 Pro, enabling 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. On the other hand, the Oppo K13 has a huge 7000mAh battery that can be charged at 80W.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Price

The 128GB model of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is available for Rs. 18,999 at launch. The 128GB storage version of the Oppo K13 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999.

 

 

For latest News whatsapp subscribe to Asianet News Whatsapp channel by clicking here.For breaking news and more whatsapp subscribe to Asianet News on YouTube by clicking here.