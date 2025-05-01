The newly launched CMF Phone 2 Pro and the Vivo T4 offer similar pricing and features. This comparison explores their displays, processors, cameras, battery life, software, and other features to help you choose the best phone for your needs.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro, which retails at Rs 18,999, was only released earlier this week. It is priced similarly to the Vivo T4, which sells for Rs 21,999, a little bit more. Naturally, you may want to know how these two compare if you're looking for a phone that costs roughly Rs 20,000. To help you make an informed selection, let's go over their features and characteristics if you're unsure which is the best option.

Vivo T4 vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Display

The 6.77-inch AMOLED display of the CMF Phone 2 Pro can sustain a refresh rate of 120 Hz and has a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. 388 pixels per inch is the result of this. In contrast, the Vivo T4 also has a 6.77-inch panel.

Although the max brightness is higher at 5,000 nits, it is also AMOLED. Additionally, it provides 388 pixels per inch. An always-on display is supported by both phones.

Vivo T4 vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor powers the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which also has 8GB of RAM. In contrast, the Vivo T4 has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU and up to 12GB of RAM. In this instance, the base model is 8GB.

Vivo T4 vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Camera

A 50MP primary camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera—a new addition this time—and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter make up the triple camera arrangement of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. This camera system can capture 1080p video at 120 frames per second or 4K footage at up to 30 frames per second. The Vivo T4 has a 2MP depth sensor in addition to a 50MP broad camera. It can also capture 4K movies at 30 frames per second.

Regarding selfies, the Vivo T4 features a 32MP selfie camera that can capture 4K 30 frames per second, while the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 16MP camera that can capture 1080p video.

Vivo T4 vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Battery

Up to 256GB of storage is available on both phones. Regarding the battery, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 5,000mAh capacity and can be charged at up to 33W of rapid rate. Conversely, the Vivo T4 boasts a sizable 7,300mAh battery and 90W wired fast charging.

Vivo T4 vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Software and other features

Vivo's Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, powers the Vivo T4. Up to two significant OS updates are guaranteed for this phone. With three years of guaranteed software updates, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is powered by Nothing OS 3.2, the company's most recent version, which is based on Android 15.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro and the Vivo T4 both include in-display fingerprint scanners for biometric reasons.