The Oppo K13 Turbo series was introduced in India. This new range, which includes features like a cooling fan, a vapour chamber system, and LED illumination for notifications, is geared towards gamers. The K13 Turbo is the newest model in the K13 series to hit the Indian market this year, and it's the first time the Turbo variants have been available there.

They come with an IPX grade for water resistance, are powered by MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon chipsets, and come with the brand's ColorOS version.