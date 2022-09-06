Apple Watch Pro to have more buttons, larger display, titanium case?

The Apple Watch Pro is likely to cost significantly more than the Apple Watch Series 8, which is expected to retain the same chassis design as the current Series 7. The Apple Watch Pro will be the costliest smartwatch from the company yet, with a price tag anywhere between $900 to $1000 (approx Rs 72,000 to Rs 80,000).

Apple is set to launch a number of device on September 7, and it is further expected that the tech giant will launch the new Watch Pro with additional physical buttons for workout-related functions. The upgradation will enable the watch to be more user-friendly. According to a MacRumors report, a leaker by the name of Sonny Dickson has shared another image of a third-party band and casing accessory that was allegedly made for the upcoming Apple Watch Pro. This image suggests the rugged device in the Garmin style may have additional physical buttons on the left side of the screen.

However, until now, rumours have not specified the presence of additional buttons on the device, where the speaker slits typically are, the source stated. The next Apple Watch Pro, targeted for hikers and sports, is said to include a bigger screen and a new robust titanium chassis design.

Since physical buttons are more responsive in wet and bad weather than touchscreen controls, it has been observed that athletes prefer them over touchscreen controls in general. Therefore, the new upgrade will provide the user more control and would be appropriate for them.

The Apple Watch Series 8, which is anticipated to use the same chassis as the current Series 7, will likely cost substantially less than the Apple Watch Pro. At its "Far Out" presentation on Wednesday, which will feature a new iPhone 14 range, Watches, and other items, the technology giant is anticipated to reveal four new iPhone 14 models.

